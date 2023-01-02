Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Social Media Calls For Skip Bayless’s Firing After Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet
While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes, and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Panthers players show support for interim coach Steve Wilks getting the permanent job
When Matt Rhule was fired early this season, the Carolina Panthers were 1-4. They looked like one of the worst teams in football. Shortly after that they traded their best player, running back Christian McCaffrey, with no help for the current roster coming back. Steve Wilks isn't a hot name....
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
'That happened to me': Former Triangle athlete recounts his heart stopping on the field in incident similar to Damar Hamlin's collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition tonight after suffering cardiac arrest in last night's game against the Bengals. While these kinds of on-field emergencies are rare, they're not unheard of. And the training that saves the lives of players, can save lives almost anywhere. Firefighters, EMTs and...
Cardinals likely to fire Kliff Kingsbury?
Although the NFL expanding to 17 games has an effect here, the Cardinals are likely to match their record for most losses in a season. The 4-12 team faces the 49ers in Week 18; another loss would match Arizona’s 2018 and 2000 seasons (13). It does not look like Kliff Kingsbury will survive such a result.
FOX Sports
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'successful' ACL surgery
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message:...
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, and there are some big names who weren’t on the practice field Wednesday. Five players missed Wednesday’s practice: Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, offensive...
Joe Mixon Seemingly Unhappy With NFL’s Decision on AFC Seeding
The Bengals star shared his thoughts on the league’s Thursday announcement regarding playoff seeding.
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
WCNC
Panthers players remain steadfast in support for Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs that eliminated the Carolina Panthers from playoff contention, players are still very supportive of head coach Steve Wilks. "If you ask any man in this locker room," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, "we want Steve Wilks to...
Damar Hamlin has made 'substantial improvement' following in-game cardiac arrest, medical team says, but his road to recovery could be long
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made "substantial improvement" in the hospital following his mid-game cardiac arrest on Monday, doctors said, and is now awake and moving his hands and feet.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Photos: No let up as Federal Way handles reigning Class 3A champion Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - Dace Pleasant scored a team-high 21 points, and third-ranked Federal Way broke away in the second half for a 71-58 victory Thursday night over defending Class 3A champion Auburn in an NPSL crossover game. Vaughn Weems added 17 as the Eagles scored the first nine points of the second ...
REPORT: NCAA Investigating Potential Recruiting Violations By Harbaugh, Michigan
After initial reports described the possible recruiting violations as minor, another report surfaced on Thursday that suggests it could potentially lead to a multi-game suspension.
Devin Vassell's promising season paused following knee surgery
The former Seminole is in the midst of a career year.
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs....
Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
