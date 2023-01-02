ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Social Media Calls For Skip Bayless’s Firing After Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet

While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes, and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cardinals likely to fire Kliff Kingsbury?

Although the NFL expanding to 17 games has an effect here, the Cardinals are likely to match their record for most losses in a season. The 4-12 team faces the 49ers in Week 18; another loss would match Arizona’s 2018 and 2000 seasons (13). It does not look like Kliff Kingsbury will survive such a result.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has 'successful' ACL surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had “successful” knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message:...
WCNC

Panthers players remain steadfast in support for Steve Wilks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs that eliminated the Carolina Panthers from playoff contention, players are still very supportive of head coach Steve Wilks. "If you ask any man in this locker room," defensive tackle Derrick Brown said, "we want Steve Wilks to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs....
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy