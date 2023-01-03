Read full article on original website
Gateway holds off Paulsboro, remains undefeated - Girls basketball recap
Angelina Zagone’s 19 points and eight rebounds led the way for Gateway in a 40-38 victory over Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Shannon Summers scored nine points and Tabby Bay had eight with 12 rebounds for Gateway (8-0). Bella Fini added four points and 11 rebounds. Brookelyn Graham scored a...
Woodbury over Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Jasuan Solomon’s 23 points and 13 rebounds lifted Woodbury to a 74-28 victory over Gateway at Rowan College in Gloucester City. CJ Miller had 20 points with four assists and JaBron Solomon added 11 points and six assists for Woodbury (6-1), which stormed out to a 25-5 first quarter lead.
Jackson Memorial over Toms River East - Boys basketball recap
Respect Tyleek dished out 14 assists to go with five points and four rebounds as Jackson Memorial defeated Toms River East, 59-40, in Jackson. Samir Padilla scored 15 points and Keith Adame had 14 for Jackson Memorial (8-1), which used a 23-11 fourth quarter to break the game open. Shaun Hubbard had 10 points and Caleb Frage added nine.
Sims, Dickson pace Sterling to victory over Haddonfield - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Sims and Bridget Dickson scored seven points apiece to spark Sterling to a 23-17 victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Sterling (6-2) used a nine-point third quarter to extend an 8-7 halftime lead to 17-14, then allowed just three points in the final period. Riley Mulligan and Caroline Douglas had...
Boys basketball: Ford paces Toms River North past South
Micah Ford led all scorers with 20 points as Toms River North ousted South 54-37 in Toms River. Owen Baker and Delani Hyde each finished with eight points for Toms River North (7-2), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Jones led South (2-6) with 12 points and Mazaiah Brown-Height...
Wildwood over Pitman - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken’s 21 points and seven steals fueled Wildwood to a 74-31 victory over Pitman in Wildwood. Angela Wilber made four 3-points to finish with 16 points for Wildwood (4-3), which led 41-12 at halftime. Maya Benichou added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Miya Villari scored 10...
Woodbury downs Haddon Heights to remain unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Alexis Davis scored 28 points as Woodbury defeated Haddon Heights, 67-60, in Haddon Heights. Maya Braxton-Young had 18 points and Abby Bash added nine for Woodbury (7-0). Gab DiOrio paced Haddon Heights (1-7) with 21 points. Madison Clark scored 19 points and Sami Szabo had 15. The N.J. High School...
Hidalgo goes off for 40 as No. 5 Paul VI defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had a huge game, posting a 40-points, 12-steal doubl-double including six rebounds and six assists to lead Paul VI, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Camden 97-56 in Camden. Eva Andrews also tallied 20 points with Azanah Campbell tallying 12 points, five rebounds and...
Boys basketball: Colonia overpowers East Brunswick
Noah Taylor finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony Gooden had 13 points and four assists as Colonia stopped East Brunswick 77-49 in Colonia. Jaeden Jones finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Aiden Derkack had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Colonia (8-1). James Curet chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
Cinnaminson over Delran - Girls basketball recap
Katie Ambos scored 12 points as Cinnaminson defeated Delran 46-25 in Delran. The game was close at the half, with Cinnaminson holding a slim 15-14 lead. However, it came out hot in the second half with a 19-7 run in the third quarter to make the score 34-21 and closed the game out with a 12-4 run in the fourth.
Wrestling: No. 6 Southern handles Brick Memorial in Shore Conference rivalry match
Southern, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated its Shore Conference rivals Brick Memorial in a 51-19 win, in Brick. Southern (4-0) stayed undefeated on the season with the victory. Brick Memorial (2-1) led 9-0 as Michael Napolitano pinned Anthony Mason at 106, and then Gavin Martin won via...
Boys Basketball: Immaculata overpowers Phillipsburg
Immaculata cruised to a 66-47 victory over Phillipsburg to stay undefeated this season, in Somerville. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The game is the first stand-alone broadcast on the...
Audubon defeats Lindenwold in 2OT - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.
Girls basketball: Bordentown ekes out OT win over Northern Burlington
Madeline Wylie went 5-for-7 from the free-throw line, scoring a team-high 15 points to lead Bordentown to a narrow victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 44-42, in overtime. Madison Mazzilli finished with 10 points while Tatiana Green chipped in six points for Bordentown (4-4), which scored the lone two...
Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan
Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
Toms River North over Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Delani Hyde posted 15 points to lead Toms River North as it defeated Manchester Township 62-47 in Toms River. Toms River North (6-2) trailed 16-13 after the first quarter, but went on a 18-10 run in the second to take a 31-26 lead at the half. It outscored Manchester Township 31-21 in the second half.
Former Mercer County three-sport star Harold Driver reflects on decorated athletic career
Harold Driver ducked his head under the door frame of the Hopewell Regional High School gymnasium and stepped back in time. Driver, 66, who returned to his Class of 1974 alma mater as an assistant boys basketball coach for Burlington City High during recent playing of the John Molinelli Tournament, traipsed through history at breakneck speed.
Cinnaminson remains unbeaten against Riverside - Boys basketball recap
Drew Harvey led four players in double figures as Cinnaminson won its seventh straight game, 70-43 at Riverside to open the season. Joel Blamon (14 points), Noah Harvey (12) and Chet Collins (11) joined the double-digit brigade. The Pirates blitzed out to a 26-4 first-quarter advantage and cruised home for...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
