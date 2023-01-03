ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Woodbury over Gateway - Boys basketball recap

Jasuan Solomon’s 23 points and 13 rebounds lifted Woodbury to a 74-28 victory over Gateway at Rowan College in Gloucester City. CJ Miller had 20 points with four assists and JaBron Solomon added 11 points and six assists for Woodbury (6-1), which stormed out to a 25-5 first quarter lead.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River East - Boys basketball recap

Respect Tyleek dished out 14 assists to go with five points and four rebounds as Jackson Memorial defeated Toms River East, 59-40, in Jackson. Samir Padilla scored 15 points and Keith Adame had 14 for Jackson Memorial (8-1), which used a 23-11 fourth quarter to break the game open. Shaun Hubbard had 10 points and Caleb Frage added nine.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Ford paces Toms River North past South

Micah Ford led all scorers with 20 points as Toms River North ousted South 54-37 in Toms River. Owen Baker and Delani Hyde each finished with eight points for Toms River North (7-2), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Jones led South (2-6) with 12 points and Mazaiah Brown-Height...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Pitman - Girls basketball recap

Macie McCracken’s 21 points and seven steals fueled Wildwood to a 74-31 victory over Pitman in Wildwood. Angela Wilber made four 3-points to finish with 16 points for Wildwood (4-3), which led 41-12 at halftime. Maya Benichou added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Miya Villari scored 10...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Colonia overpowers East Brunswick

Noah Taylor finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony Gooden had 13 points and four assists as Colonia stopped East Brunswick 77-49 in Colonia. Jaeden Jones finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Aiden Derkack had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Colonia (8-1). James Curet chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Delran - Girls basketball recap

Katie Ambos scored 12 points as Cinnaminson defeated Delran 46-25 in Delran. The game was close at the half, with Cinnaminson holding a slim 15-14 lead. However, it came out hot in the second half with a 19-7 run in the third quarter to make the score 34-21 and closed the game out with a 12-4 run in the fourth.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon defeats Lindenwold in 2OT - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: No. 10 Phillipsburg dominates Bridgewater-Raritan

Phillipsburg, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, closed out with six straight wins in a 56-12 one-sided win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (2-0) never trailed in the match. The closest the score got was when Bridgewater-Raritan tied the match at 9-9 but only picked up one more bout win from there.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

