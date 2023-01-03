Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.

AUDUBON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO