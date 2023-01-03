Read full article on original website
Soldier from the Upstate dies during deployment
A soldier from the Upstate who died during deployment is being brought back to the area to be laid to rest. Specialist River Lee Bowling of Six Mile, died December 18th while deployed in Washington, DC.
Cardiac Arrest Survivor Speaks on Experience
Political Scholar Dr. James Warner with Clemson University talks about the historic vote for Speaker of the House. The Greenville County coroner confirms a person has been hit and killed by a train near Moore and Able Street in Greer.
Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m. Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction. The Subaru […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say
GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
2 hit by vehicle along US-29 in Spartanburg Co.
Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.
Passenger killed in crash on I-26 in Laurens Co, SCHP says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger is dead following a interstate crash in Laurens County Thursday night. According to troopers, two cars were heading east on I-26 when they both made contact just before 9 p.m. One of the cars went off the right side of the interstate and hit a tree, killing the passenger.
Officers investigating after man hit-and-killed by train in Greer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Thursday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the intersection of Moore Street and Able Street at around 2:40 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to...
Caught on camera: UPS driver in South Carolina takes a moment to fix American flag
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A delivery driver in Greenville, South Carolina, was caught on camera doing something nice for the folks he was dropping off a package to. Many of us woke up Wednesday morning to heavy rain, things out of place in our yards and debris in our yards.
Child labor investigation at Upstate Arby’s leads to thousands in fines
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor announced that the operator of 14 Arby’s locations in South Carolina was recently fined thousands for letting teenagers work outside federally allowed hours. Officials said the incident began with a child labor investigation at an Arby’s location in Laurens...
Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
Reedy River kayakers
A breakdown of motions filed in the upcoming trial of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A group of kayakers took advantage of Wednesday's flooding and kayaked an overflowing Reedy River. (Credit: Dayton Pedrick) SC Supreme Court to hear death penalty case. Updated: 8 hours...
High school student dies after car hits tree, overturns in South Carolina
One person died after a single car crash Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
Man injured following shooting at McDonalds in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a McDonalds on White Horse Road Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
SCHP looking for driver who fled after killing pedestrian in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is on the run after hitting and killing a pedestrian overnight in Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by a...
Car crashes into building in Walhalla
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. The crash happened in Boiling Springs. Numerous animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office and animal control responded to 4 animal cruelty cases in just 8 days. Anderson Co. changing approach towards...
Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street. Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the...
Anderson Police Department speaks about recent homicides
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart is speaking about two recent homicides in the city. While Stewart says violent crimes numbers have been trending down over the last few years, there has been a rise, especially in gun violence the last few weeks. Watch the full...
University installs lockdown devices
Political Scholar Dr. James Warner with Clemson University talks about the historic vote for Speaker of the House. Former Wofford football player who had suffered his own cardiac arrest in 2016 speaks with Beth Hoo. Person Killed by Train. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. The Greenville County coroner confirms a...
Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood
Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
