Lake Charles Mardi Gras to be even more colorful in 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bring out the king cake and let the festivities begin, as Southwest Louisiana prepares for another year of Mardi Gras celebration. Louisiana residents prepare for a season of celebration that represents their culture. This year will look a little different, starting with Twelfth Night. The...
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
Jennings plans to repair and reopen Historic Strand Theater following flooding
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A rusted-out hot water heater in the upstairs area of the Strand Theatre has been listed as the cause for a massive amount of water that flooded the historic theatre over the holidays. Restoration crews have pumped out over 3000 gallons of water and working diligently...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Employees
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Iconic Places In Lake Charles That Are Something Different
Over the last few decades, the landscape and shopping scene in SWLA has changed. In our case, Mother Nature has had a lot to do with local merchants and storefronts relocating or shutting down for good. Hurricane Laura devastated many iconic stores and businesses in Lake Charles. Since the 2020 storm, some longstanding storefronts and shops have rebuilt while others have closed forever.
Historic Strand Theatre in Jennings floods
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Three thousand gallons of water have been pumped out of the historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings after it flooded over the holidays. The City of Jennings posted on its Facebook page that a rusted-out hot water heater upstairs caused the flooding. Restoration crews are working...
McNeese Spotlight: Joe Dumars Day and new library renovations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Associate Vice President for Enrollment Toby Osburn spoke with us this morning about a big event today as McNeese Alumni Joe Dumars returns to Lake Charles for a dedication ceremony and also explained some big changes that are happening at Frazar Memorial Library. Joe Dumars...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
Blue Bell Brings Back Another Fan Favorite To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another fan-favorite ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
SWLA pastors prepare for evil in firearm safety course
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the years, many clergy members have lost their lives at the hands of an active shooter. What if they could stand up to the evil that possessed their house of worship?. “If they know they’re going into a house of worship and there is...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Local Quick Service Eatery Insane Sausages to Open New Location in Sulphur
Local Quick Service Eatery Insane Sausages to Open New Location in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, local quick-service restaurant Insane Sausages announced that they are opening a new location in Sulphur. This new location will be located at 303 South Cities Service Highway where the old Cast and Clever was. This new restaurant will be in addition to their current store in Vinton, which will remain open.
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
See Inside The Newly Remodeled Mr. Bill’s Seafood Express In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
One of Lake Charles's favorite restaurants is back! Mr. Bill's Seafood Express is back and ready to pen this week. Mr. Bill's has been shut down since hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated the popular local eatery. The storms basically destroyed the entire restaurant. Mr. Bill's is not only a great...
Nearly $3 million granted to Lake Charles for water utility generators
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is awarded a nearly $3 million grant for generators to keep water and water waste services working during an emergency. “So even if the lights are off at your house, you can still flush the toilet and run the faucet,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal
Louisiana Man Reportedly Smashes Glass at Correctional Center, Tells Deputies He Did it for a Place to Sleep and a Meal. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 4, 2023, after he allegedly smashed the glass of the Calcasieu Correctional Center’s front door by throwing a rock at it and then used his hands to push out the shattered glass.
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Derek Gaspard, owner of Insane Sausages, says ‘it was challenge to see how crazy I could get’
Derek Gaspard, owner of Insane Sausages, is opening a second location in Sulphur. For the uninitiated who have heard the name of Gaspard’s place and thought, “Just another guy who thinks he makes good sausage,” think again. Yes, Gaspard offers sausage, et al. What makes his sausage different is the vast selection and the absolutely unique combinations and flavor profiles.
Lake Charles Diocese remembers Pope Benedict XVI
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Mass of Remembrance was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles for Pope Benedict XVI who died on New Years’ Eve. Pope Benedict was described as a wise teacher and a gentle shepherd of his flock in prayers said for the repose of his soul.
Colt Ford at L’Auberge Casino Resort – Lake Charles in Lake Charles Mar 4th, 2023 – presale code
A presale code for a Colt Ford pre-sale is available 🙂 While this short presale offer is on, you get the chance to order Colt Ford performance tickets before anyone else. Right now is an ideal chance to acquire your tickets before they go on sale to the public and sell out… Purchase your tickets during this presale to see Colt Ford in Lake Charles, LA.
