Akron teachers prepare to strike; What does it mean for students?
AKRON, Ohio — For the first time since January 1989, teachers at Akron Public Schools are preparing to strike. The union that represents Akron teachers said teachers security is a major sticking point. Union and Aklron Board of Education have federal mediation sessions planned for Thursday and Saturday. Teachers...
Amid possible teacher strike, Akron Public Schools has contingency plan in place
AKRON, Ohio — It's been more than three decades since Akron teachers last went on strike. According to Akron Education Association (AEA) president Pat Shipe, if an agreement can't be reached with Akron Public Schools by next Monday, the reason for teachers going on strike will be very similar.
ODH conducts survey at Cleveland Clinic after accusations of former physician
The Ohio Department of Health is conducting a survey at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a former physician was terminated due to a recent accusation of inappropriate behavior.
Sidney Daily News
Fairlawn homecoming is ‘Midnight Masquerade’
SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its annual homecoming the weekend of Jan. 20-21. The king and queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the high school gymnasium. The dance is planned for January 21st from 8-11 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The theme...
cleveland19.com
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
WKYC
Exciting New Changes in Medina!
Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
whbc.com
WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
spectrumnews1.com
Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
Don’t forget women’s TV pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim of Cleveland
With all the well-earned props and adulation for the late Barbara Walters, who died Dec. 30 at 93, let us not forget the woman who laid the groundwork for Barbara and all other women TV journalists. Remember Cleveland’s own -- Dorothy Fuldheim. Well before Barbara, Dorothy was interviewing the...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Missing: Mackenzie Amburgey
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
'We have had enough': Akron teachers ready to strike amid violence in schools
AKRON, Ohio — Violence and lack of protection are two of the main reasons Akron Public Schools was put on a 10 day strike notice today according to President of the Akron Education Association union Pat Shipe. "Rather than supporting them, we as educators are being asked to accept...
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
whbc.com
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
'It's spreading quickly': Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about new COVID-19 variant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new COVID-19 variant is taking over parts of the country. Northeast Ohio doctors say they're keeping a close eye out and bracing for a possible surge. "The data that we do have does suggest that it's spreading quickly, more quickly than other variants," said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at Cleveland Clinic.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
