Read full article on original website
Related
NJ.com
N.J. weather: Coating of snow, up to 2 inches possible, this weekend. Latest forecast.
New Jersey might see its first snow of the new year on Sunday night, with up to 2 inches possible in central portions of the state if a weak weather system aligns correctly. Snow is far from a certainty, though, with the National Weather Service calling the forecast “tricky” in is Friday morning update.
A typical January weekend for NJ: Chilly air and some snow
New Jersey's last widespread freeze was December 29th. We've been under a ridiculously warm air mass for more than a week. And it's about time for more seasonable weather to take over, don't you think?. Temperatures on Friday will technically climb above normal, but we are already back in jacket...
NJ.com
N.J. weather: Chances of snow on horizon. ‘Winter isn’t canceled,’ forecasters say
UPDATE: Coating of snow, up to 2 inches possible, this weekend. Latest N.J. forecast. For New Jerseyans who happen to like snow, there’s still some hope of seeing white frozen flakes falling from the sky this month, despite the warm temperatures that have made recent days feel more like spring than winter.
NJ weather: The slow cooldown is on, January chill this weekend
70 degrees in January. After highs were only in the teens just ten days earlier. Mother Nature is being awfully dramatic this season, huh?. The gradual transition from record-breaking to seasonable temperatures is underway. Having said that, Thursday is still going to be quite warm, ending up 15 to 20 degrees above-normal for this time of year. (Both in terms of morning lows and afternoon highs.)
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures to stay unseasonably warm Tuesday with periods of rain
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures will stay above average across the Delaware Valley overnight Monday before a round of showers moves in to create a rainy Tuesday. Overnight lows across the region will sit in the mid-to-upper 40s, which is a few degrees warmer than the normal temperature for this time of year.
Retail store closings 2022: The list of chains that closed stores in N.J. and nationwide last year
The past few years haven’t been kind to an already hurting brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit big-box stores hard, and many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have pivoted to e-commerce and online sales. Others announced permanent store closings or filed...
NJ.com
N.J. reports 2,665 COVID cases, 21 deaths. Positive test rise, but well below last winter.
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 2,665 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths. The average number of daily positive cases this month has continued to rise from the winter surge, but not close to the figures from January 2022. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
NJ.com
You need to make $100K+ to afford median home in these 10 N.J. counties
Prospective home buyers need to have incomes of at least $100,000 — and as high as $171,000 — to afford a median-priced home in 10 New Jersey counties in the last quarter of 2022, according to data from ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Nationally, California and...
NJ.com
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis, 25, was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home,...
NJ.com
Two years later, more than half of N.J. suspects charged with Jan. 6 crimes are guilty
The investigation of rioting and violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress gathered to certify the presidential election that Donald Trump lost, has led to criminal charges for over 900 people nationwide. More than 30 are from New Jersey or have strong connections to the Garden...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain
Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
NJ.com
N.J. reports 1,817 COVID cases, 26 deaths. Positive tests continue to climb.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,817 COVID-19 cases and 26 confirmed deaths on Wednesday as positive tests continue to climb. The statewide rate of transmission on Wednesday was 1.00. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?
The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0