New Jersey State

NJ weather: The slow cooldown is on, January chill this weekend

70 degrees in January. After highs were only in the teens just ten days earlier. Mother Nature is being awfully dramatic this season, huh?. The gradual transition from record-breaking to seasonable temperatures is underway. Having said that, Thursday is still going to be quite warm, ending up 15 to 20 degrees above-normal for this time of year. (Both in terms of morning lows and afternoon highs.)
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain

Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?

It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Do I have to tell anyone I won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot in NJ?

The Mega Millions jackpot is again headed for seven digits as no one has won it in the 23 drawings since Oct. 14. The annuity value will be just shy of $1 billion at $940 million with a cash value of $483.5 cash for Friday's drawing. Whoever wins the jackpot many times is forced to go through a presentation with their state lottery presenting them with a large fake check and revealing their name to everyone.
NEW JERSEY STATE
