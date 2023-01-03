ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?

His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Best BYOB Restaurants in Montclair (2023 Updated List)

Montclair is a hotspot for some of the most adored restaurants in New Jersey with the standouts being the BYOB establishments. Here are some diverse, highly raved-about spots in Montclair that are sure to get your taste buds kicking and leave your wine glass empty. Nami Nori. We’re starting off...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Turnbridge Equities sells Ballantine Brewery portfolio in Newark

Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital, on Tuesday said it sold its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery complex, in Newark to Hines, a global real estate investment firm, for an undisclosed price. Located at 397-447 Ferry Street, 400 Ferry Street, and 100 Christie...
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market for $585K in NJ

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest Hills neighborhood — which appeared at least five times in the hit HBO series between 1999 and 2007 — is up for sale for just $585,000, NJ.com reported. “It’s a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors,” real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet. Alemar said the...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township Councilman Daniel Rodrick today announced he would like to pursue eminent domain proceedings against BASF to acquire and preserve land at the former toxic superfund property that has been identified for future development. The councilman said the cost to purchase the 250 acre site could be less than the township just paid for a recent seven-acre land preservation purchase and far below the purchase price of the former beachfront Joey Harrison’s Surf Club purchase. Under a plan brokered by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and BASF, the company at this point, would cede The post Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy