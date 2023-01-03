TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township Councilman Daniel Rodrick today announced he would like to pursue eminent domain proceedings against BASF to acquire and preserve land at the former toxic superfund property that has been identified for future development. The councilman said the cost to purchase the 250 acre site could be less than the township just paid for a recent seven-acre land preservation purchase and far below the purchase price of the former beachfront Joey Harrison’s Surf Club purchase. Under a plan brokered by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and BASF, the company at this point, would cede The post Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO