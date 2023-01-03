ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP fight over McCarthy puzzles America’s longest-serving House member, angers other N.J. Republicans

As the longest-serving member of the House, New Jersey’s Chris Smith thought he had seen it all in his more than 42 years in Washington. Until now. Smith, R-4th Dist., has been voting for three days to elect a new speaker of the House, only to see his choice, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, continually fall short of the 218 votes he needs to lead the new GOP majority.
