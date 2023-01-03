As the longest-serving member of the House, New Jersey’s Chris Smith thought he had seen it all in his more than 42 years in Washington. Until now. Smith, R-4th Dist., has been voting for three days to elect a new speaker of the House, only to see his choice, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, continually fall short of the 218 votes he needs to lead the new GOP majority.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO