Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
chatsports.com
No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal
Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets agreement with Carlos Correa expected to be 'dramatically different' than original contract: Report
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the contract the Mets will eventually sign Carlos Correa to will be “dramatically different” than the initial agreement.
Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple
Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
NJ.com
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Angels News: Expert Predicts Shohei Ohtani Gets Traded to Dodgers This Year
There are going to be a lot of these rumors all year long.
Dodgers News: Players in LA's Clubhouse Reportedly Want Trevor Bauer Back
The LA Times released this report.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Landing Spots for Top Starting Pitcher on Trade Market
He would be a huge addition to the Dodgers' rotation.
NJ.com
Why Yankees’ new, expensive weapon is ‘special’
Ex-Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin faced Carlos Rodon in the majors and has watched from afar as a YES Network analyst. “I think this guy Carlos is special,” Maybin said on the “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Want to...
Here's Who Red Sox Reportedly Are Interested In Snatching From Marlins Through Trade
Would this be a good idea for Boston?
Former Dodger All-Star Outfielder Linked to Padres as Free Agent Destination
This would make a lot of fans very unhappy.
Tigers Add Former Phillies Catcher on Minor League Deal
The Detroit Tigers have added former Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp on a minor league deal.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Deal with Former All-Star Closer
This would be an...interesting acquisition.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Carlos Correa's Social Post May End Any Chance Star Signs Elsewhere From Mets, Like Red Sox
Correa has had a wild offseason to say the least
Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career
Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals His All-Time Favorite Teammate
Chris Taylor told Access Dodgers that former L.A. infielder Chase Utley is his favorite teammate of all time, which makes perfect sense.
Comments / 1