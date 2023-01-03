ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders

For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs

A bunch of prominent Giants probably won’t play Sunday at the Eagles. That’s because rookie head coach Brian Daboll figures to rest key starters — like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — for at least some (or perhaps all) of the regular season finale, since the Giants are already locked in as the NFC’s sixth playoff seed.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
NJ.com

Here’s how Giants can challenge Eagles, Cowboys for NFC East title in 2023

The Eagles and Cowboys head into the final games of the regular season, on Sunday, still battling for the NFC East title, though both obviously are in the playoffs. The Eagles, who host the Giants, are 13-3. The Cowboys are a game behind, at 12-4. The Giants, meanwhile, have already secured a wild-card playoff spot, as Brian Daboll’s team surprised the NFL this season by going, to this point, 9-6-1.
