Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
A bunch of prominent Giants probably won’t play Sunday at the Eagles. That’s because rookie head coach Brian Daboll figures to rest key starters — like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley — for at least some (or perhaps all) of the regular season finale, since the Giants are already locked in as the NFC’s sixth playoff seed.
It’s the final week of the regular-season finale, and the Eagles (13-3) and Giants (9-6-1) are preparing to square off against one another at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite both teams already clinching playoff berths, they are coming into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Eagles have...
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Should the Giants rest (and protect) their best players and play the junior varsity against the Eagles on Sunday, virtually handing the division rivals the NFC East title, the NFC’s top seed, a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason?. Or should they try to stick it...
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
Penn State wrapped up its season with an impressive Rose Bowl victory over No. 8 Utah, a matchup we broke down on our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast. After looking back at the No. 11 Nittany Lions' 11th win, we're back with forward focus on a fresh edition of the show.
A few days ago it would have been impossible to picture the Jets’ best young player wearing a Bills jersey on the field before this weekend’s season finale in Miami. But given the unprecedented events of this week, seeing Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner in a Bills jersey Sunday should make even the biggest Jets fan smile.
The Eagles and Cowboys head into the final games of the regular season, on Sunday, still battling for the NFC East title, though both obviously are in the playoffs. The Eagles, who host the Giants, are 13-3. The Cowboys are a game behind, at 12-4. The Giants, meanwhile, have already secured a wild-card playoff spot, as Brian Daboll’s team surprised the NFL this season by going, to this point, 9-6-1.
While the dangers that come with playing football are becoming more and more well-known, former New York Giants linebacker Harry Carson decided not to allow his grandson to play the game long ago. A guest on "CNN This Morning" this week, Carson explained his decision, pointing to the possible long-term...
