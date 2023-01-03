ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Ex-Jets QB makes bold prediction for Giants’ return to playoffs

For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants will make an appearance in the playoffs. And Mark Sanchez thinks they’ll go on a bit of a run. The former New York Jets quarterback has faith in this Giants squad and said the team can do something big with its eagerly-awaited postseason opportunity.
NJ.com

Giants injury report: Here’s who (officially) won’t play in Week 18 at Eagles, as Brian Daboll likely rests key starters for playoffs (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Week 18:. Out: OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (neck) Doubtful: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) Questionable: C Jon Feliciano (back) And here is a look at Friday’s practice participation:. Did not practice: Ojulari, Williams. Limited participation:...
NJ.com

Jets’ Mike White, out Sunday at Dolphins, says he had five broken ribs after big hits last month

Jets quarterback Mike White is done for the season as he continues to deal with the rib fractures he suffered in last month’s memorable loss to the Bills. And Friday, after he was ruled out for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Dolphins, White revealed that he was dealing with five broken ribs before returning to play in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

Having Jalen Hurts would help Eagles vs. Giants, but coordinator Shane Steichen must rise to the occasion, too

PHILADELPHIA – Four days after the Eagles were dominated by the New Orleans Saints in a shocking loss with so much at stake, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen called it the worst offensive showing he’s ever had a hand in. Although the offense racked up 313 total yards in the 20-10 defeat, the Eagles started the game with four three-and-outs and never recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Here are 5 unheralded reasons Giants ended their playoff drought

By now, you’ve read that Daniel Jones delivered big time in the most important game of his career and has cemented his future as the Giants’ quarterback. You also are surely aware that Saquon Barkley set a personal record for rushing yards in a season on Sunday during the Giants’ playoff-clinching win over the Indianapolis Colts.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger challenges Aaron Judge to hitting contest

Well, this is different. Not totally unexpected, but definitely different. Former MLB slugger Jose Canseco wants to take on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. On Friday, the 58-year-old Canseco tweeted a video of himself taking BP with the following caption: “Aaron judge I am getting ready for you let’s see if you can hit a baseball as far as I can hit a softball I doubt that very much let me know when you’re ready we’ll do the competition for charity.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Devils remind Ondrej Palat of past Lightning teams. But they need to ‘close out games’ to fully convince him

At his introductory press conference in July, Ondrej Palat said that switching from the Lightning to the Devils would be a “different” experience. Tampa Bay had won two Stanley Cups in the past 10 seasons, while New Jersey only made the postseason one time during that window. But as Palat watched his new team surge to a 13-game winning streak and dominate NHL analytics while he was recovering from a groin injury, he started to grow “excited” at what they could do in the 2022-23 season – and even saw similarities between them and his former teams.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind, posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7, but does follow a greater trend. Scoring averages have surpassed 110 points for five straight seasons after not hitting that mark since 1985-86 when the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets were the dominant teams led by future Hall of Famers. According to SportRadar, NBA games this season have gone over the Las Vegas betting totals 51.5% of the time, the second-highest rate since the website began tracking such trends in the 2012-13 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

