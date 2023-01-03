Read full article on original website
NJ.com
Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender
For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
NJ.com
Court hearing for Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run delayed two weeks
The nearly six-month-old hit-and-run case against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is being delayed again, at least temporarily. A pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 on summonses related to the July 19 crash with a cyclist in Jersey City, has been postponed two weeks, court officials told The Jersey Journal on Friday.
NJ.com
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Study by former head of NYC DOT reveals surprising reason for congestion
NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?"I would say trucks," one person said."Personal cars," another said."Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricingLast fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting...
NJ.com
Citing numerous concerns, West Side neighborhood leaders call for pause on 3-tower project
An ambitious 3,079-unit development on Jersey City’s West Side that’s been 18 months in the making is scheduled for a planning board vote Tuesday, but now community leaders are calling for a postponement over numerous concerns about the project. Nicknamed the Westview, the massive project by Brooklyn-based developer...
NJ.com
N.J. man left dog stranded at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to Newark, authorities say
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied up outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
NJ.com
Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale
A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NJ.com
Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark
A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
Newark police release surveillance video of Christmas Eve armed robbery
The video shows the two masked men walking into the Domino's Pizza on Springfield Avenue before one of them pulled out a gun.
NJ disability fund manager stole millions to impress the ladies
An Edison man and a Toms River woman have pleaded guilty to their roles in scamming millions from the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund while the two were romantically involved. Harry Pizutelli was manager of the publicly funded health care benefit program over a 10-year span when he led...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Positively New Jersey: Nutley man's book recounts how he overcame road rage, seeks to help other angry drivers
Gennaro Lombardi had a record of license suspensions, accidents and fights.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ
The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City cannabis attorney Jessica Gonzalez to consult on new NJBAC training academy
Jersey City cannabis attorney Jessica Gonzalez has been pegged to consult on a new technical assistance program and training academy spearheaded by the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC). “Jessica’s experience as an attorney, educator and advocate is a tremendous advantage to get this no-cost technical assistance off the ground...
