New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender

For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Court hearing for Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run delayed two weeks

The nearly six-month-old hit-and-run case against Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is being delayed again, at least temporarily. A pre-trial hearing set for Jan. 10 on summonses related to the July 19 crash with a cyclist in Jersey City, has been postponed two weeks, court officials told The Jersey Journal on Friday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
CBS New York

Study by former head of NYC DOT reveals surprising reason for congestion

NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?"I would say trucks," one person said."Personal cars," another said."Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricingLast fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Endangered historic N.J. temple has a new life after $2.5M sale

A temple where Martin Luther King once preached – and that was listed as an endangered historic New Jersey building – has been sold and will be repurposed as a school. The circular temple that spans an entire city block in Newark was once the largest synagogue in New Jersey. It was purchased by Deliverance Evangelistic Center four decades ago and as the congregation dwindled, needed repairs mounted.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – Three women have been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of payroll funds from Atlantic Health System in Morris Plains. According to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Jessica Addison, age 39, Kaleigh Kalb, age 21, of Chester, New Jersey, as well as Isabella Valentine, age 21, of Mendham Township, were arrested after an investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, The investigation revealed that Jessica Addison, now a former employee of Atlantic Health System, engaged in a scheme with both Kaleigh Kalb and Isabella Valentine to create false employee profiles. “This allowed for The post Three women arrested for skimming $71,000 in payroll from Atlantic Health appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 33, shot and killed in Newark

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward early Friday, authorities said. Khalif McDaniel was gunned down around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. McDaniel, of Newark, was brought to an area...
NEWARK, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elizabeth, NJ

The first capital city of New Jersey, Elizabeth is a quaint cityscape that acts as a regional hub for the East Coast. It's also a city of many firsts within Union County, including becoming the first home of Princeton University. A walk around the city's district can take you several...
ELIZABETH, NJ

