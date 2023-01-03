Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Proposed Cadillac F1 entry no threat to GM IndyCar program
The proposed Formula 1 entry involving General Motors through its Cadillac brand and Andretti Global would not come at the expense of GM’s existing open-wheel program in the NTT IndyCar Series. Asked if its championship-winning IndyCar engine supply with the Ilmor-built 2.2-liter twin-turbo Chevrolet V6s was in jeopardy with...
Andretti joins forces with General Motors to target Formula 1 entry
Andretti Autosport have teamed up with General Motors to launch a bid to gain entry into Formula 1. The two American automotive and motorsport giants have joined forces and with GM represented by the Cadillac brand, the Andretti Cadillac team would be formed - based in the USA with a support facility in the UK. The announcement comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem revealed the FIA are looking into the prospect of increasing the number of teams in Formula 1 beyond the current tally of 10.Andretti’s press release added that the prospective team will submit a formal “Expression...
Andretti Autosport partners with Cadillac in attempt to join Formula 1
Andretti Autosport’s attempt to join Formula 1 is gaining steam. The team announced Thursday that it had partnered with Cadillac for its F1 bid. Cadillac would provide the engines for Andretti’s potential team. F1’s current engine manufacturers are Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull’s rebadged Honda engines.
Are you hungry for some racin'? Well, get ready quick!
The holidays are over. Do you know what that means? We're getting back to racing
Insider: Is Andretti Global (and General Motors) finally closing in on a spot in F1?
In November 2021, Michael Andretti first approached FIA and the pinnacle of motorsports with an idea no one had succeeded at in five years: Launch an expansion Formula 1 team and put 22 cars on the grid for the first time since 2016. Having lost out in the 11th hour in a power struggle over a near-deal with the owners of the Sauber Group, Andretti wouldn’t be deterred. He’d tried – and failed – three times to...
racer.com
Haas F1 reveals new branding for 2023
Team director Guenther Steiner says Haas is “raring to go” in 2023 with its new title partner MoneyGram and revised driver lineup, as the team unveiled a new logo. The MoneyGram deal was announced at the United States Grand Prix last October but only comes into effect now ahead of the 2023 season, with Haas officially being renamed as the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Ahead of a busy February that will see a new car and livery unveiled prior to pre-season testing beginning, Steiner says the team is chomping at the bit to begin its new era.
racer.com
Audi challenge falters as Dakar reroutes throw curves on Stage 6
Thursday’s stage of the Dakar Rally required the competitors to think on their feet. A shortened special stage, forced by recent heavy flooding in the Al Duwadimi region of Saudi Arabia, brought new troubles to some but paid dividends for others. Taking things in his stride was car race...
racer.com
Foyt team completes engineering and management overhaul
A.J. Foyt Racing heads into the new season with a number of key personnel changes to its two-car NTT IndyCar Series operation for veteran Santino Ferrucci and rookie Benjamin Pedersen. An offseason spent pursuing championship-winning race engineer Michael Cannon to reunite with Ferrucci was successful; the Canadian will lead Foyt’s...
racer.com
Shwartzman tops four-car IndyCar test at Sebring
Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Team Penske conducted the first private NTT IndyCar Series test of the year on Wednesday and once it was over, Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Robert Shwartzman led the group in the No. 11 CGR Honda with an unofficial best lap of 52.539s on Sebring International Raceway’s short course.
SB Nation
Andretti Global and General Motors are looking to join F1
A long-anticipated announcement became official on Thursday, when Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, announced they would be submitting an expression of interest to join Formula 1. In a conference call held Thursday morning Michael Andretti made the announcement, and he was joined by Mark Reuss, the President of General Motors, to announce a partnership seeking entry into Formula 1.
racer.com
Iron Lynx confirms drivers for its Lamborghini entries
Iron Lynx has finalized the driver lineup for its three Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 entries in the Rolex 24 At Daytona as the Italian team prepares to take on the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. For the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the No. 63 GTD PRO entry...
racer.com
Roe completes Andretti Indy NXT roster
James Roe will continue his American open-wheel journey with Andretti Autosport. The young Irishman completes Andretti’s Indy NXT by Firestone roster, joining 2022 USF Pro 2000 presented by Cooper Tires champion Louis Foster, returning 2022 Indy Lights race winner Hunter McElrea and three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick. The...
Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo could return to McLaren but praises ‘sensational’ Oscar Piastri
McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Daniel Ricciardo could re-join the team in the future “if the stars align” despite his contract being cancelled a year early. Australian driver Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021 but despite a memorable victory at the Italian Grand Prix that year, 2022 was disappointing as Ricciardo struggled to perform consistently. His deal - set to expire at the end of 2023 - was cancelled a year early, with the Woking-based team opting to sign 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri to partner Lando Norris this year. Ricciardo, who raced in Formula 1...
Jalopnik
Andretti Global Partners with General Motors to Express Interest in Formula 1 with Cadillac Racing
One of 2022's greatest rumors was Andretti Global’s interest in joining the Formula 1 grid — one that was dashed time and time again. Now, though, new regulations making it easier for teams to express formal interest in joining the grid means that Andretti has teamed up with General Motors’ Cadillac Racing division to begin that process.
racer.com
Remembered: Robby Pierce, motorsport’s most influential welder
The motorsports world lost a great one Tuesday. Perennial entrepreneur and racer Robbie Pierce lost his life while scuba diving off the Bonaire Island in the Caribbean. The owner of famed off-road racing vehicle builder Jimco, Pierce will also be remembered as the business mind behind the growth and development of the MasterCraft and Impact Safety brands, companies that elevated the safety of racer and crews around the world. He was 63 years old.
racer.com
SunEnergy1 Mercedes named 61st Rolex 24 entry
There are now 61 entries for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. IMSA has added the No. 75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG to the GT Daytona class, bringing the class car count to 25. The car is also expected to compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup season, which features 57 entries for the four-race season in 2023. Kenny Habul and his SunEnergy1 team sat on the GTD pole for last year’s qualifying race.
racer.com
Race Industry Week interview: Walt Czarnecki of Penske Automotive Group
Team Penske accomplished a first when driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. The team’s triumph capped off the 2022 racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships. Executive VP of Penske Corporation Walt Czarnecki Sr. looks back on the year in this interview from Race Industry Week 2022, hosted by RACER founder Paul Pfanner.
racer.com
Howes takes overall bikes lead in Dakar Stage 5
The compact sand on Stage Five caused plenty of problems on today’s leg of the Dakar Rally. The toughest test of endurance racing that motorsports has to offer is certainly living up to its reputation at this fourth edition hosted by Saudi Arabia. Even those at the top of the order know that trouble can strike anytime as many competitors find its one step forward, two steps back at this Dakar.
Ken Block: Marketing visionary, action sports icon, motorsports star
Block had a unique ability to capture what a community loved about a sport -- and package it for the mainstream audience.
Comments / 0