Team director Guenther Steiner says Haas is “raring to go” in 2023 with its new title partner MoneyGram and revised driver lineup, as the team unveiled a new logo. The MoneyGram deal was announced at the United States Grand Prix last October but only comes into effect now ahead of the 2023 season, with Haas officially being renamed as the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Ahead of a busy February that will see a new car and livery unveiled prior to pre-season testing beginning, Steiner says the team is chomping at the bit to begin its new era.

2 DAYS AGO