Read full article on original website
Related
Olympic Conference boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 5
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Olympic Conference through Thursday, Jan. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and 3-pointers. Editor’s note: Leaders listed in this post are based on stats reported by coaches directly into our stats database,...
Individual girls wrestling rankings for Jan. 4
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball: No. 8 Red Bank Catholic defeats Colts Neck, stays undefeated
Red Bank Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, dominated Colts Neck on both sides of the ball in a 60-23 win, in Colts Neck. Red Bank Catholic (8-0) allowed less than 10 points in each quarter, and allowed just four points in both of the third and fourth quarters.
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The game is the first stand-alone broadcast on the...
Boys Basketball: Colonial Valley Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4
The first month of boys basketball action featured standout performances for teams across New Jersey, including the Colonial Valley Conference. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Jan. 2. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Colonial Valley Conference for Jan. 4:
Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle
Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
Girls Basketball Top 20 for Jan. 5: Holiday tourney wins & upsets lead to shake-up
The holiday tournaments provided a hard look at the girls basketball landscape. A handful of teams played multiple in-and-out-of-state games, testing themselves against some of the top teams in the country. Others stayed in the Garden State, also playing against some top teams around New Jersey.
Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
St. Joseph (Met.) holds off South Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Jeremy Clayville scored 18 points for St. Joseph (Met.) as it defeated South Brunswick 58-55 in Metuchen. Josh Ingram also had 18 points with Owen Griffin adding 11. Kalani Antoine led South Brunswick with a game-high 24 points with Harmehar Chhabra tallying 14. St. Joseph (Met.) improves to 5-2 this...
Girls Basketball: Northern Highlands’ big first half leads to win over Ramapo
Northern Highlands built up a big first half lead and rode it into later stages of the game in a 53-37 win over Ramapo, in Allendale.
Woodbury downs Haddon Heights to remain unbeaten - Girls basketball recap
Alexis Davis scored 28 points as Woodbury defeated Haddon Heights, 67-60, in Haddon Heights. Maya Braxton-Young had 18 points and Abby Bash added nine for Woodbury (7-0). Gab DiOrio paced Haddon Heights (1-7) with 21 points. Madison Clark scored 19 points and Sami Szabo had 15. The N.J. High School...
Holmes-Cotter, Freehold Township outlast Christian Brothers - Boys basketball photos
James McCarthy blocked a shot in the final seconds of double-overtime as Freehold Township defeated Christian Brothers, 71-70, in Lincroft. Jayden Holmes-Cotter led the way for Freehold Township (7-1) with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Nick Cardone scored points, Malachi Harris had 12 and McCarthy added eight. Will Bradley paced...
Hidalgo goes off for 40 as No. 5 Paul VI defeats Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo had a huge game, posting a 40-points, 12-steal doubl-double including six rebounds and six assists to lead Paul VI, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated Camden 97-56 in Camden. Eva Andrews also tallied 20 points with Azanah Campbell tallying 12 points, five rebounds and...
Audubon defeats Lindenwold in 2OT - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.
Deptford over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap
Sammy Sanford scored 14 points in Deptford’s 48-42 victory over Cumberland in Seabrook. Mikey Long had 13 points and Ed Jones added 10 for Deptford (2-3). In defeat, Ethan Turner scored 24 points for Cumberland (3-3) and Lukas Weist added 11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Gateway holds off Paulsboro, remains undefeated - Girls basketball recap
Angelina Zagone’s 19 points and eight rebounds led the way for Gateway in a 40-38 victory over Paulsboro in Woodbury Heights. Shannon Summers scored nine points and Tabby Bay had eight with 12 rebounds for Gateway (8-0). Bella Fini added four points and 11 rebounds. Brookelyn Graham scored a...
Sims, Dickson pace Sterling to victory over Haddonfield - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Sims and Bridget Dickson scored seven points apiece to spark Sterling to a 23-17 victory over Haddonfield in Haddonfield. Sterling (6-2) used a nine-point third quarter to extend an 8-7 halftime lead to 17-14, then allowed just three points in the final period. Riley Mulligan and Caroline Douglas had...
Ranney over Rumson- Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Isaac Hester netted 23 points to lead Ranney in a 54-42 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Drew Buck added on 14 points for Ranney (3-4). Luke Schorr recorded 17 points for RFH (5-2), while Nick Rigby netted 11 points. The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Hyams nets double-double to lead Kearny past Caldwell - Girls basketball recap
Ava Hyams turned in a strong all-around game to spark Kearny to a 52-46 victory over Caldwell in Caldwell. Hyams recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, making four 3-pointers, but also added three assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Mariel Ruiz added 11 points for Kearny...
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0