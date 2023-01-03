ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

NJ.com

Olympic Conference boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 5

Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Olympic Conference through Thursday, Jan. 6 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and 3-pointers.
NJ.com

Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Colonial Valley Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 4

The first month of boys basketball action featured standout performances for teams across New Jersey, including the Colonial Valley Conference. Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Thursday, Dec. 15, and Monday, Jan. 2.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Westfield defeats Plainfield in Union County battle

Westfield rode the offensive performances of Zack Epp, TJ Halloran, and Shane Sheehan to a 42-27 win over Plainfield, in Plainfield. Epp (12 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists), Halloran (11 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists), and Sheehan (10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, assist) combined for 33 points in the win for Westfield (5-4).
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Top daily girls basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Jan. 5 in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
NJ.com

Audubon defeats Lindenwold in 2OT - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Johnston posted 26 points and four rebounds as Audubon defeated Lindenwold in a thriller 65-64 in 2OT in Audubon. Jonhston also finished with four 3-pointers. Despite Audubon (5-3) sporting a 45-37 lead at the end of the third, Lindenwold (3-4) was able to outscore it 12-4 in the fourth to force overtime. After each side tallied nine points in the first OT, Audubon did just enough in the second to secure the one-point victory.
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Sammy Sanford scored 14 points in Deptford's 48-42 victory over Cumberland in Seabrook. Mikey Long had 13 points and Ed Jones added 10 for Deptford (2-3). In defeat, Ethan Turner scored 24 points for Cumberland (3-3) and Lukas Weist added 11.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ranney over Rumson- Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap

Isaac Hester netted 23 points to lead Ranney in a 54-42 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, in Rumson. Drew Buck added on 14 points for Ranney (3-4). Luke Schorr recorded 17 points for RFH (5-2), while Nick Rigby netted 11 points.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
