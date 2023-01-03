Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard
Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 closed by wreck near Exit 1 in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 westbound is closed after a wreck just past Exit 1. At about 7:05 p.m., Clarksville Police were helping Tennessee Highway Patrol with the closure. CPD is requesting that the public avoid the area and find alternate routes. This article will be updated.
wkdzradio.com
Walnut Street Bridge Open To Traffic
The Walnut Street Bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been opened to traffic after replacement work began nearly eight months ago. The new bridge has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk on the east side of the bridge and will handle nearly 8,000 vehicles a day according to state transportation officials.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wvlt.tv
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
whvoradio.com
Three Vehicle Crash On Caledonia Road Injures Two
A wreck involving three vehicles on Caledonia Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 7 am a truck was turning onto Caledonia Road from Kings Chapel Road and struck a car on Caledonia Road. The crash then pushed the car into a second car on Caledonia Road.
whopam.com
Walnut Street bridge project complete
After nearly eight months of having to use alternate routes, motorists can now travel Walnut Street in its entirety as the CSX Railroad bridge replacement is complete. Hopkinsville Public Works announced the Transportation Cabinet had completed the job Thursday afternoon. The new structure has two lanes and a pedestrian sidewalk...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
whopam.com
One person injured in Pembroke accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Pembroke. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says the driver of a vehicle on East Cherry Street drove into the path of a southbound automobile on Pembroke Road and they collided. One person was taken by EMS to...
WSMV
1 dead in Antioch shooting, police say
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – One person is dead after a shooting in Antioch, according to Metro Police. Police said the shooting happened at 316 Hickory Trace Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim. This story will be updated when more information is available.
whopam.com
HPD investigating report of gun pointed during altercation
Hopkinsville police are investigating after someone reportedly pointed a gun during an altercation Tuesday afternoon on Riverfront Drive. A man told police he had been in an argument with another person in a parking lot at 101 Riverfront about 3:30 p.m. when the other party pointed a gun at him and made threats to shoot the victim.
1 injured in shooting at Nashville convenience store
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting at a Nashville convenience store.
Man dead following shooting in Madison
One person is dead following a shooting in Madison.
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
whopam.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
A Golden Alert has been issued by Christian County Emergency Management for a man reported missing early Friday morning. Officials say 83-year old Edward Kennedy was last seen about 2 a.m. Friday at his home on Overby Lane. He’s a white male who stands about 5-9, he weighs about 185...
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved.
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspects in kidnapping, evading arrest
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is trying to locate suspects in two incidents, one involving kidnapping and the other evading arrest. Wesley Scott, 34, is wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and stalking. On Dec. 24, Scott assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location, police said. He has continued to harass the victim through social media and drive by the victim’s residence, police said.
Springfield to Hold Groundbreaking Ceremony for Batson Parkway Extension
The City of Springfield will officially break ground on the long-awaited Batson Parkway extension on Friday, January 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the corner of William A. Batson Parkway and Blackpatch Drive. This extension, Phase 2 of the William A. Batson Parkway project, will...
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged With Assaulting Hopkinsville Police Officer
A juvenile was charged with assaulting a Hopkinsville Police detective at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say Detective Robert Stucki was there to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge involving the juvenile at the facility. The juvenile allegedly put his arm around the detective and lifted him up, then slammed him on the ground damaging the detectives property.
WSMV
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
