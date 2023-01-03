ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seehafernews.com

MPSD Finance and Budget, Executive Committees to Gather Today

There are two Manitowoc Public School District meetings today. First, the Finance and Budget Committee will gather in the Board Room at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a referendum proposal, and immediately after that meeting, the Executive Committee will convene. They will get updates on the Governance Model, their policies, and...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public Library: Farewell and Best Wishes, Miss Susie

The following article was submitted by Tim Gadzinski, the Marketing Associate for the Manitowoc Public Library. Some emails land harder than others. Sometimes it’s a good thing—like leftover pizza in the breakroom from an event over-buy. Other times, it’s not so great—like an announcement regarding a fantastic coworker stepping away from their position. Sadly, I’ll be writing about an example of the latter.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Fox Valley Leaders Submit Formal Letter of Interest for an Amtrak Rail Line

Public transportation may be getting an overhaul in the Fox Valley area. City leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh all announced that they have joined together to send a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration to show interest in building an Amtrak rail line.
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere.  Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
SHEBOYGAN, WI
rejournals.com

Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin

Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Discuss Ongoing, Scheduled Projects

There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:15 p.m. They will get updates on numerous ongoing projects, including the reconstruction of Lincoln Street and Zlatnik Drive, and the Central Park West project.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Playing Host to Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention This Weekend

Hundreds of families will be coming to Manitowoc this weekend for the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention at the Holiday Inn. The Manitowoc County and Calumet County Juniors are the host organizations. According to Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness, this convention is actually setting a record for attendance over the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Mayor Calls 2022 “One of Our Best Years”

For some 2022 was a year to remember, including for the City of Manitowoc. Mayor Justin Nickels was on the WCUB Breakfast Club earlier this week, and he called last year one of Manitowoc’s best years. “I mean, you think from just a business standpoint, we filled up the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022

2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay

A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rahr-West Art Museum Board to Gather Today

There is only one meeting on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. The Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors will gather at the Museum at 4:00 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their input. Then, the group will look over their financial accounts before...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics

(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

LeRoy F. Novy

LeRoy F. Novy, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life with his wife, Joyce, by his side on Christmas morning, December 25, 2022, at Frontida Assisted Living. LeRoy was born on May 21, 1938 in Kellnersville to the late Victor and Laura (Shanda) Novy Sr. He graduated...
MANITOWOC, WI

