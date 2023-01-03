Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County Receives International Paper Foundation Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper Foundation. Fund will support Project iLearn which is barrier-free, no-cost access to tools needed to continue academic learning, specifically in this case, digital learning with the use of iPads. Project iLearn will assist...
seehafernews.com
MPSD Finance and Budget, Executive Committees to Gather Today
There are two Manitowoc Public School District meetings today. First, the Finance and Budget Committee will gather in the Board Room at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a referendum proposal, and immediately after that meeting, the Executive Committee will convene. They will get updates on the Governance Model, their policies, and...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library: Farewell and Best Wishes, Miss Susie
The following article was submitted by Tim Gadzinski, the Marketing Associate for the Manitowoc Public Library. Some emails land harder than others. Sometimes it’s a good thing—like leftover pizza in the breakroom from an event over-buy. Other times, it’s not so great—like an announcement regarding a fantastic coworker stepping away from their position. Sadly, I’ll be writing about an example of the latter.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Room Tax Commission and Crime Prevention Committee to Gather Today
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Room Tax Commission, which will be in the Council Chambers at 4:30 p.m. They will get a report regarding tourism initiatives, and another regarding the Room Tax collections. They will...
seehafernews.com
Fox Valley Leaders Submit Formal Letter of Interest for an Amtrak Rail Line
Public transportation may be getting an overhaul in the Fox Valley area. City leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh all announced that they have joined together to send a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration to show interest in building an Amtrak rail line.
b93radio.com
Sheboygan HSHS St. Nicholas, Aurora Announce First Babies of 2023
As the new year was in its fourth hour, the first new baby of 2023 in Sheboygan County entered the world at Sheboygan County Aurora Medical Center. The child would soon be joined by two others as New Year additions to Sheboygan County families. Valerie Nurek and Jason Joyner welcomed...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
rejournals.com
Boldt Company moves into new corporate HQ in Wisconsin
Construction management firm the Boldt Company has completed the redesign and renovation of its new corporate headquarters and has moved into its new location at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin. OneBoldt Center is a two-story office building that is now home to Boldt’s Executive and Enterprise Support teams...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Drug Unit Leader Comments On Rise In Fentanyl Deaths
Fentanyl deaths were up 22-percent in 2021 across this country and that drug is now the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Lieutenant Dave Remiker, head of the Manitowoc County Drug Unit, said fentanyl is the biggest issue in the community right now.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Public Works Committee to Discuss Ongoing, Scheduled Projects
There is only one meeting planned for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Public Works Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 5:15 p.m. They will get updates on numerous ongoing projects, including the reconstruction of Lincoln Street and Zlatnik Drive, and the Central Park West project.
seehafernews.com
City Council Election Nomination Period Ends, Primary Election Required in Manitowoc
The deadline to return paperwork for the upcoming City Council elections has passed, and numerous people have thrown their hats in the ring in Manitowoc and Two Rivers. Starting with the Clipper City, District 2 Alderman Chad Beeman and District 10 Alderman Todd Reckelberg will be running unopposed, but the rest of the seats have contention.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton broker breaks down housing market outlook for 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsinites looking to buy a home in 2023 may have some difficulty as the number of people selling homes is going down. Real estate broker Stacey Hennessey with Century 21 Affiliated says in Northeast Wisconsin, a healthy market has about 950 homes for sale. Currently, there are only about 180.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Playing Host to Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention This Weekend
Hundreds of families will be coming to Manitowoc this weekend for the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention at the Holiday Inn. The Manitowoc County and Calumet County Juniors are the host organizations. According to Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness, this convention is actually setting a record for attendance over the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Mayor Calls 2022 “One of Our Best Years”
For some 2022 was a year to remember, including for the City of Manitowoc. Mayor Justin Nickels was on the WCUB Breakfast Club earlier this week, and he called last year one of Manitowoc’s best years. “I mean, you think from just a business standpoint, we filled up the...
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Looks Back on Successful 2022
2022 was a successful year for the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The local agriculture information center welcomed more than 3,000 students from around the area for field trips and had more than 15,000 visitors overall. In a news release, Farm Wisconsin noted that the “largest crowds formed from collaborations with...
Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay
A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan's Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They're also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.
seehafernews.com
Rahr-West Art Museum Board to Gather Today
There is only one meeting on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. The Rahr-West Art Museum’s Board of Directors will gather at the Museum at 4:00 p.m. and will give the public time to voice their input. Then, the group will look over their financial accounts before...
wearegreenbay.com
Amazing Corals at new Oshkosh business Sanctuary Aquatics
(WFRV) – With a ten-thousand reef lagoon as its centerpiece, Sanctuary Aquatics will take your breath away. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look at the science behind growing coral and this new Oshkosh business where their mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and beyond.
seehafernews.com
LeRoy F. Novy
LeRoy F. Novy, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life with his wife, Joyce, by his side on Christmas morning, December 25, 2022, at Frontida Assisted Living. LeRoy was born on May 21, 1938 in Kellnersville to the late Victor and Laura (Shanda) Novy Sr. He graduated...
Comments / 0