A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
WECT
Wilmington ranked the top city to move to in 2022 by moving company study
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The place that many in the Cape Fear call home was the top destination for those moving in 2022, according to the United Van Lines Annual National Movers Study. In fact, Wilmington has been ranked in the top 10 in the study for the last three...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘What’s Happening’ on the first weekend of 2023 in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We are just a few days into 2023. Hopefully, everyone is keeping up with their New Year’s resolutions. Now, if one of them involves having fun this year, there’s certainly no shortage of it happening this weekend. Guided Tours at Fort Fisher: Saturday,...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
The State Port Pilot
Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues
Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses. Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of...
kiss951.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
WECT
Performers revealed for summer concert series at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach has announced the performer line-up for the 2023 Peggy Hughes Summer Concert Series. Every Friday night from May 26 to Sept. 1, a free concert is set to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park. Anyone...
WECT
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopen near New Village Way after a vehicle crash had resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided...
WECT
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is celebrating a big lottery win. Carl Mac Phee of Shallotte recently tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mac Phee bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear recorded $1.1 billion in luxury home sales in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time ever, luxury home sales in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender County collectively broke the $1 billion mark in a single calendar year in 2022. From January 1 to December 31, 2022, a total of 663 homes with a price tag of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Brunswick County Hwy 211 widening project
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT has provided an update on a long-awaited road widening project in Brunswick County. Stakes for the clearing on the Southport end of the 211 widening project are all in place, according to the NCDOT. “It has been some time since the NCDOT has...
WECT
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
kiss951.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
WECT
paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest. According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW announces death of Lela Thompson, first African American woman graduate
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson. Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.
WECT
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Patients and health workers evacuated from Wilmington Health complex following incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Patients inside a Wilmington medical complex were rushed out after a man allegedly attacked a delivery driver, then went inside the building. Susan Kaczynski was in an examining room for a routine dermatology appointment, waiting for the doctor Wednesday afternoon. “And all of a sudden...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1-year old spayed female Black-Mouth Curr mix. She has been in the shelter for almost three months. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe her as highly energetic, so will need an active family, and will need to be the only pet in the house.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Property tax assessments could lead to tax increase for Brunswick County residents
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — If you own a home, then you are familiar with paying your property tax. For residents in Brunswick County, the rate assessment comes every four years. One of those communities is St. James in Southport, NC. When speaking with town manager of the community, Jeff...
