Wilmington, NC

North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
Wilmington Harbor dredging project continues

Sand from the Wilmington Harbor dredging project is being placed onshore from Sandpiper Trail to approximately the Bald Head Island Club, as this season’s project progresses. Work will continue through mid-February as the Savannah, a cutter-head suction dredge, pulls about 1-million cubic yards of sand from two reaches of...
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
U.S. 117 reopens near Laney High School following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of U.S. 117 is reopen near New Village Way after a vehicle crash had resulted in lane closures. The closure had been reported near Emsley A. Laney High School. Updates will be provided...
Class action lawsuit against Wilmington’s red light cameras challenges constitutionality of program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Running a red light is not only illegal but also extremely unsafe; T-bone accidents can be devastating and cause serious injuries or even kill drivers and passengers. That’s why some cities in North Carolina have set up red-light cameras to deter drivers from running through traffic lights — but these programs are facing increasing scrutiny and now only a couple of cities still use them — Wilmington and Raleigh.
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is celebrating a big lottery win. Carl Mac Phee of Shallotte recently tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize. Mac Phee bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Publix on East Oak...
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina

Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
paws4people announces winner for Dog of the Year contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people has announced the winner of their Dog of the Year contest. Josie, a 11.5-year-old “super mutt” from Wilmington, received the most votes in the contest. According to the release, Josie will have her characterization and name on a limited run of Wrightsville Beach...
Leland crews control fast-moving woods fire in Mt Misery Road area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Leland brought a fast-moving woods fire under control on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a Leland Fire/Rescue release, engines 51, 53, Battalion 5, 501 and Safety 5 responded to the fire at the 74/76 ramp to Mt Misery Road. They had the fire under...
