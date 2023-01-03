Read full article on original website
Stagflation in 2023? ETF Strategies to Follow
While the markets are abuzz with headlines about a likely recession in 2023, there is high chance that global economy will likely see stagflation this year. This is because inflation has already started showing signs of easing from late 2022 thanks to super-hawkish global central banks. The Fed has led the way by hiking rates massively last year.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall
In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the...
Why Realty Income Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend
If the U.S. is heading into a recession, it pays to get defensive. Many sectors such as financial services will be hurt by increasing defaults, while consumer discretionary stocks will suffer as shoppers cut spending. Historically, defensive stocks have generally meant stalwarts like utilities and consumer-products companies because people always...
Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These Two Stocks Can Help
Inflation may be slowing down, but it still remains near a 40-year high and is the primary reason the stock market's performance last year was its worst since 2008. High inflation led the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest rates, causing stocks to fall as investors moved money to higher-yielding bonds and prepared for a possible recession this year.
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Roman Abramovich transferred superyachts and private jets worth $4 billion to his children just before the Ukraine invasion, report says
The oligarch's assets, including the $700 million Eclipse superyacht, were transferred shortly before Putin invaded Ukraine, The Guardian reported.
Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. NL INDUSTRIES INC (NL) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry....
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
5 Must-Buy Cryptos for Your January Buy List
2022 was an awful year for crypto investors. Unfortunately, there aren’t many investors looking for cryptos to buy in 2023. The ultra-loose monetary policy is long gone, and most cryptocurrency projects are finding it extraordinarily difficult to maintain their current price, let alone their uptrend. Nonetheless, there are still many projects that have good upside prospects. The crypto market is highly cyclical, and buying some of these projects right now could pay off in the long run, especially once the market turns a corner.
Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December
Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). That spooked investors and caused analysts to lower their expectations for the stock.
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 0.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.20% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 4.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) made its debut on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated...
SCHC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHC ETF (Symbol: SCHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.41, changing hands as high as $32.48 per share. SCHC shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - SCHP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHP ETF (Symbol: SCHP) where we have detected an approximate $98.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.7% decrease week over week (from 266,200,000 to 264,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHP, versus its 200 day moving average:
