ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Detroit

Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Military.com

Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Pete Martel, convicted felon hired by Michigan Supreme Court Justice, resigns

(The Center Square) – A convicted felon who shot at police and was controversially hired briefly this week as a Michigan Supreme Court clerk has resigned after backlash. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Bolden, who hired Pete Martel as her clerk. The Detroit News first reported that Martel spent 14 years in prison after robbing a convenience store and shooting at police officers. Martel pleaded guilty...
MICHIGAN STATE
CoinDesk

Why Did Sam Bankman-Fried Plead Not Guilty?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. News broke on Tuesday that Sam Bankman-Fried, mastermind of the multibillion-dollar FTX-Alameda Research fraud, would plead not guilty to charges including conspiracy and wire fraud. Some, drawing on conspiratorial theories, have taken this as a sign that Bankman-Fried will pull strings with friends in high places to finagle his way toward acquittal.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Who Are Sam Bankman-Fried's Politically Connected 'Wealthy Co-Conspirators'?

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arraigned Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom. Now attention turns to the legal process leading to an epic trial scheduled to start in October. James A. Murphy...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sam Bankman-Fried Faces ‘Tough Road,’ Legal Expert Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Things are looking grim for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to white collar crime specialist Mark A. Kasten, a partner at law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC Counsel. Kasten told CoinDesk TV’s...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy