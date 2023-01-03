Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Developer of ‘Mutant Ape Planet’ NFTs Arrested, Charged With Fraud for Alleged $2.9M Rug-Pull
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The developer of the Mutant Ape Planet non-fungible token (NFT) collection – a knock-off of the popular Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT collection – has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly perpetrating a $2.9 million rug pull.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Ex-convict quits job at top court after criticism by judge
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict who was hired by a new justice at the Michigan Supreme Court resigned Thursday after harsh criticism from another member of the court."I have accepted Pete Martel's resignation," said Justice Kyra Harris Bolden, who took office this week. "He did not want to be a distraction or in any way divert the court from its important work. I respect his decision and do not intend to comment further."Bolden had hired Martel to serve as a law clerk, a job that includes researching cases and providing input on opinions.Martel served 14 years in prison after robbing a...
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Military.com
Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme
An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
Pete Martel, convicted felon hired by Michigan Supreme Court Justice, resigns
(The Center Square) – A convicted felon who shot at police and was controversially hired briefly this week as a Michigan Supreme Court clerk has resigned after backlash. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Bolden, who hired Pete Martel as her clerk. The Detroit News first reported that Martel spent 14 years in prison after robbing a convenience store and shooting at police officers. Martel pleaded guilty...
CoinDesk
Why Did Sam Bankman-Fried Plead Not Guilty?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. News broke on Tuesday that Sam Bankman-Fried, mastermind of the multibillion-dollar FTX-Alameda Research fraud, would plead not guilty to charges including conspiracy and wire fraud. Some, drawing on conspiratorial theories, have taken this as a sign that Bankman-Fried will pull strings with friends in high places to finagle his way toward acquittal.
CoinDesk
Who Are Sam Bankman-Fried's Politically Connected 'Wealthy Co-Conspirators'?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arraigned Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom. Now attention turns to the legal process leading to an epic trial scheduled to start in October. James A. Murphy...
CoinDesk
SEC Pursues $45M Scam Based in Fake Blockchain Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused alleged fraudster Neil Chandran and several others fororchestrating a scheme to get cash from tens of thousands of investors globally on the false promise that they were securing a lucrative deal to sell blockchain technology.
Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, documents show
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to stealing a man's checkbook that was in his mother's possession to purchase clothing and shoes in 2008, according to documents obtained by CNN.
CoinDesk
Iranian Courts Order Return of Thousands of Seized Crypto Mining Machines: Reports
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Courts in Iran have ordered the government to return thousands of seized crypto mining rigs,local media has reported in the past week. In 2021, Iranian authorities banned mining and seized related equipment to deal...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Faces ‘Tough Road,’ Legal Expert Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Things are looking grim for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, according to white collar crime specialist Mark A. Kasten, a partner at law firm Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC Counsel. Kasten told CoinDesk TV’s...
Comments / 0