Opelousas Police looking for 2 suspects in Wednesday shooting
Opelousas Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in which one person was wounded.
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 4 07:39 Wreck in front of Central Middle, no road blockage and injuries. 08:47 Wreck in parking lot at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, no injuries. 09:54 911 hang up caller in the 1200 block of Anne. 10:12 Theft reported at Dollar General, East Laurel. 12:00 Lobby complaint in reference to a hit and run. 15:26…
KPLC TV
Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.
KPLC TV
Sheriff: Man attempts to break back into Calcasieu Correctional five hours after being released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man said he threw a rock through the main entrance of Calcasieu Correctional Center so he could go back to jail, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement that Kenneth Hunt, 39, told deputies he wanted a place...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously...
KPLC TV
BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
wbrz.com
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead has filed a motion seeking a status hearing after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee Parish and spanned East...
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for homicide suspect
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. anuary 4 Mecca Amina Ford, 35, 500 block of E. Bellevue Street, Opelousas. Violation of protective order, theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Ivy Richard, 54, 600 block of Wayne Street, Opelousas. Aggravated assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Latoya S. Moore, 38, 500 block of S. Pierce Street, Lafayette. Criminal…
State Troopers investigating fatal crash in Vermilion Parish
Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on LA 167 at Lawrence Road. We will update this article as new information becomes available.
kalb.com
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive. APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.
theadvocate.com
Man facing death penalty in 2019 Carencro shooting that killed two sent to psychiatric facility
A Church Point man facing the death penalty in a first-degree murder case has been found incompetent to proceed and committed to a state psychiatric care facility for treatment. Jeremy Edwards, 24, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and counts of armed robbery and aggravated flight from an officer...
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen tells News Ten two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
KPLC TV
Police: Man accused of breaking into Lake Charles home, raping female
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home on W. McNeese Street and raping a female, according to authorities. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said in a news release.
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man is accused of breaking into a home in Louisiana and raping a woman he did not know on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a home invasion around 7:50...
