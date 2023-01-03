ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. January 4 07:39 Wreck in front of Central Middle, no road blockage and injuries. 08:47 Wreck in parking lot at Quirk & Son Funeral Home, no injuries. 09:54 911 hang up caller in the 1200 block of Anne. 10:12 Theft reported at Dollar General, East Laurel. 12:00 Lobby complaint in reference to a hit and run. 15:26…
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard authorities release name of homicide victim

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard authorities have released the name of the victim in the ongoing homicide investigation. James Barlow, 54, was the man killed, they say. A manhunt for the suspect in the case, Hank Robert Windham, 45, of Starks, lasted all night before Windham was apprehended around 8 .m. this morning on George Windham Road, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.
COTTONPORT, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2023. Kenney Edwin Story, 63, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug. Terrance Don Glaspie, 53, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault. Dustin Joseph Johnathon Alexander, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO identifies suspect in residential burglary

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a residential burglary that occurred on December 31, 2022, has been identified, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Rainwater, of DeQuincy is wanted by BPSO for a forced-entry residential burglary in the 13000 block of Highway 27. If you...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for homicide suspect

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the early afternoon of January 4. Hank Windham of Beauregard Parish is considered armed and dangerous, Herford said. Windham is wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a tan vest, BPSO said.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. anuary 4 Mecca Amina Ford, 35, 500 block of E. Bellevue Street, Opelousas. Violation of protective order, theft. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Ivy Richard, 54, 600 block of Wayne Street, Opelousas. Aggravated assault. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Latoya S. Moore, 38, 500 block of S. Pierce Street, Lafayette. Criminal…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Burger King on MacArthur Drive. APD was dispatched to the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur Drive around 9:25 p.m. on January 3, in reference to someone being shot. Officers found a 19-year-old man inside the restaurant that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took the victim to a hospital to be treated for his wounds. He is now in stable condition.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

