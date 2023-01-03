Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Live in South Dakota
Best Places to Live in South Dakota: Often called “the land of infinite variety”, South Dakota stands up to its reputation. Nestled between North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska & Minnesota, this sparsely populated midwestern state offers varied & rich natural beauty, a host of entertainment options, and family attractions.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.
For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
KELOLAND TV
2022 was an important year for South Dakota’s cannabis industry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While medical marijuana was legalized by South Dakota voters in the November 2020 election, taking effect in July 2021, the state would not issue its first medical cards until November 2021, and a state-certified dispensary would not open until July 2022. Considering much of...
Snow for the history records in parts of South Dakota
This week's storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
KELOLAND TV
USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced.
KEVN
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
South Dakota Towns Set New Snowfall Records To Kickoff 2023
2023 started with a major Winter Storm dumping tons of snow all over southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Check out some of these impressive storm snowfall totals according to Dakota News Now:. Lake Andes: 27.0”. Armour: 26.5”. Crooks: 22.0”. Mitchell: 21.0”. Alexandria: 20.0”. Salem: 20.0”. Trent: 19.0”
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
KELOLAND TV
Snow Coming to an End: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, January 4
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final little bit of snow is coming to an ending southeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures this afternoon are close to normal with 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND, and 30s near 40° in western South Dakota. Winds are on the lighter side but breezy enough to blow snow around in eastern KELOLAND.
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota
January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
This Minnesota County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
