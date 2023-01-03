KENNER, La. — Beautiful days are lining up for New Orleans, and all across Southeast Louisiana. In fact, today and tomorrow look to be carbon copies with slightly above seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine will also be spreading across the Crescent City tomorrow and parts of Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, winds from the south will move onshore and humidity will push local temperatures to low to mid 70s. Skies become sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight Saturday and potentially through Sunday. Sunday has a 60% chance of rain and showers highs upper 60s to low 70s.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO