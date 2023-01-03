Read full article on original website
"It's a Beautiful Day", Across Southeast Louisiana
KENNER, La. — Beautiful days are lining up for New Orleans, and all across Southeast Louisiana. In fact, today and tomorrow look to be carbon copies with slightly above seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine will also be spreading across the Crescent City tomorrow and parts of Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, winds from the south will move onshore and humidity will push local temperatures to low to mid 70s. Skies become sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight Saturday and potentially through Sunday. Sunday has a 60% chance of rain and showers highs upper 60s to low 70s.
Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar
Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
Tornado victims still recovering as strong storms bring risk for more tornadoes Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — Strong storms are expected in Southeast Louisiana Tuesday and while they create a risk for tornadoes, many families are still cleaning up from the most recent tornadoes to hit Southeast Louisiana. Joseph Chimento was inside his Marrero home on Lydia Court on December 14 when an...
Work begins to repair sinkhole on NOMTOC route
NEW ORLEANS — After WDSU's story aired about a large sinkhole that was preventing NOMTOC from parading on its normal route aired Wednesday night, action was taken to repair the street. WDSU first reported that NOMTOC was forced to change its route slightly to avoid the large sinkhole on...
VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter. Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest...
Jefferson Parish schools damaged by tornado reopen
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two Jefferson Parish schools reopened Wednesday after the campuses were badly damaged by a tornado. West Jefferson High School and Marrero Middle School reopened Wednesday after both campuses spent nearly three weeks cleaning up debris and making repairs. Students also were out of school for...
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
City dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours
NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
New Orleans mayor greenlights original parade routes with additional security in place
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Friday that Mardi Gras parades could return to their original routes, but there is a catch. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said krewes could return to their routes so long as there is additional security staffing in place. The extra...
Problems with trash pick-ups in New Orleans continue into new year
NEW ORLEANS — Uptown residents are once again frustrated about inconsistent trash collection. New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso told WDSU that his office has been inundated by complaints about trash piling up on several streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
New Orleans homeowners warn of thieves targeting houses under construction
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans residents are issuing a warning to anyone whose house is currently under construction in the city. WDSU spoke with two homeowners who say they were targeted by thieves in December. One man, who asked to remain anonymous in an effort to protect his property, said his house was hit twice.
It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released
The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
Interim NOPD superintendent holds news conference after violent start to year
NEW ORLEANS — The interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department held a news conference Thursday morning following a violent start to the new year. Michelle Woodfork addressed some of the recent violent crimes in the city and said that NOPD has a plan to increase safety. However, she did not give any details of the plan.
3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami
MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
Man found dead behind abandoned carwash at edge of Gert Town, NOPD says
A man was found dead Wednesday morning behind an abandoned carwash business at the edge of Gert Town, authorities said. Police said they were called at 8:52 a.m. to the 8000 block of Olive Street (map), which was previously Paradise Carwash. It's a block off South Carrollton Avenue. The man...
3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a search warrant executed at an apartment complex in New Orleans East is directly related to the investigation into more than 60 car burglaries in River Ridge. A witness says NOPD lined up near the entrance to The Willows...
