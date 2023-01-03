ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

"It's a Beautiful Day", Across Southeast Louisiana

KENNER, La. — Beautiful days are lining up for New Orleans, and all across Southeast Louisiana. In fact, today and tomorrow look to be carbon copies with slightly above seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine will also be spreading across the Crescent City tomorrow and parts of Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, winds from the south will move onshore and humidity will push local temperatures to low to mid 70s. Skies become sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain overnight Saturday and potentially through Sunday. Sunday has a 60% chance of rain and showers highs upper 60s to low 70s.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Tornadoes, flash flooding possible in New Orleans metro Tuesday: Timing, live radar

Severe storms are expected to roll through the New Orleans metro area Tuesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, forecasters said. Up to 3 inches of rain could fall, forecasters said, with higher amounts in some areas. The storms could repeatedly hit the same areas, a weather phenomenon called training, and lead to flash flooding.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Work begins to repair sinkhole on NOMTOC route

NEW ORLEANS — After WDSU's story aired about a large sinkhole that was preventing NOMTOC from parading on its normal route aired Wednesday night, action was taken to repair the street. WDSU first reported that NOMTOC was forced to change its route slightly to avoid the large sinkhole on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter. Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest...
WDSU

Jefferson Parish schools damaged by tornado reopen

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Two Jefferson Parish schools reopened Wednesday after the campuses were badly damaged by a tornado. West Jefferson High School and Marrero Middle School reopened Wednesday after both campuses spent nearly three weeks cleaning up debris and making repairs. Students also were out of school for...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

City dashboard shows average NOPD response time is 3 hours

NEW ORLEANS — According to the New Orleans City Council’s response times dashboard, wait times for officers to respond are nearly 3 hours on average. According to New Orleans Police Department data on the dashboard, there are only 938 officers on the force. Crime data analyst Jeff Asher says looking at the data it appears to be impacting the response times.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Problems with trash pick-ups in New Orleans continue into new year

NEW ORLEANS — Uptown residents are once again frustrated about inconsistent trash collection. New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso told WDSU that his office has been inundated by complaints about trash piling up on several streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

It's here! 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule released

The much anticipated 2023 WDSU Parade Tracking schedule has been released. Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters at 5 p.m. in Metairie. Krewe of Nemesis in Chalmette at 1 p.m. Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. in Uptown New Orleans. Krewe of Carrollton follows Femme Fatale. Krewe of King...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami

MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
MIAMI, FL
WWL-TV

3 found dead in Gentilly home may have been there several days

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police made a gruesome discovery Tuesday morning, while performing a wellness check at a home in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard. “There were three bodies inside,” NOPD Deputy Chief Hans Ganthier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as a homicide solely because there were some bullets on the ground.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy