dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, saidit needs more time to sort out its tricky position. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto regulation world: How laws for digital assets changed in 2022
Effective regulations are one of the key gateways to cryptocurrency’s mainstream adoption. Due to greater compliance, crypto businesses saw broader acceptance from regulators worldwide. While the crypto ecosystem was awarded countless operational licenses and exposure to new markets, the fall of Terraform Labs, FTX and Celsius, among others, had a negative impact on the industry's reputation with investors and regulators alike.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today
XRP Worth $600,000 Traded on Major Exchange 2 Hours After Relisting
Only hours after XRP was relisted on Bitmart, a major cryptocurrency exchange, trading volume has already reached and exceeded $600,000. As reported by U.Today earlier today, XRP was allowed to trade on Bitmart again after the exchange delisted it in the summer of 2021 amid a legal battle between the SEC and Ripple.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
CoinTelegraph
How to buy Bitcoin with Apple Pay?
Cryptocurrency exchanges are introducing various ways to buy Bitcoin (BTC) using the Apple Pay payment method. This comes as a good move for Bitcoin adoption since the Apple Pay digital wallet accounts for more than 507 million mobile wallet downloads and a dominating market share of 43.5% in the United States mobile payments market.
CoinDesk
Binance Controlled 92% of Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume at End of 2022: Arcane Research
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance’s market share of bitcoin (BTC) trading volume rose to 92% by the end of 2022, according to Arcane Research. The exchange’s market share was just 45%...
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
CoinTelegraph
The ‘godfather of crypto’ wants to create a privacy-focused CBDC: Here’s how
When it comes to the “crypto” part of cryptocurrencies, David Chaum’s work predates the crypto ecosystem. His efforts as a renowned cryptographer date back to 1989, long before Bitcoin (BTC) was a thing. Chaum developed the protocols that act as the basis of DigiCash — the world’s...
CoinTelegraph
Israeli securities regulator moves to establish crypto legal framework
The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) proposes a framework for regulating digital assets as an increasing number of Israeli investors are exposed to digital assets, and over 150 companies operate in Israel, according to the regulator. The regulator released a proposal in January 2023, outlining its purpose to achieve the “double...
CNBC
Coinbase settles with New York regulators, and Messari CEO explains 2023 themes: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ryan Selkis, the CEO of Messari, explains his outlook for Ethereum in 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto adoption in 2022: What events moved the industry forward?
It’s no secret that the crypto market was gripped by bearish pressure for the entirety of 2022. However, amid all the volatility and chaos, many positive news stories appeared as well — especially regarding the global adoption of digital assets and crypto-related technologies in general. Looking back at...
CoinTelegraph
2023 could be a rocky year for crypto venture investments: Galaxy Research
Last year was a big one for crypto venture capital despite multiple high-profile meltdowns and the FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) tsunami that followed. However, the funds may not flow as easily this year, a crypto researcher warns. The number of deals and amount invested by venture firms into Web3...
CoinTelegraph
Digital assets inflows reached $433M in 2022: Report
Digital-asset funds saw inflows totaling $433 million during 2022, the lowest level since 2018, when inflows in the crypto industry reached $233 million, according to the cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares. Investors’ appetite for digital assets seems not to have been fully affected by the crypto winter, but otherwise encouraged investments...
