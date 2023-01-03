Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
CJ Perry Ranks WWE Over AEW
In a recent appearance on The Bailey Show, CJ Perry shared her thoughts on the difference between her former promotion and AEW, where her husband Miro currently performs (per Fightful). There has been speculation about Perry joining the ranks of AEW after being released by WWE in 2021, but Perry currently still values WWE’s approach more highly. You can find a highlight from Perry and listen to the complete episode below.
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
Updated Lineup For AEW Battle of the Belts V
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Battle of the Belts V following Dynamite. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday on TBS following Rampage. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
MLW News: Underground Show Revival in the Works, Note on Dragon Gate Talents, Update on Cesar Duran
– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground. The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles...
Antonio Inoki Film Announced At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Fightful reports that during NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, it was announced that a film based on the life of Antonio Inoki is currently in development. There were no other details provided at the event on what the film might include. Inoki passed away back in September at the age of...
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Launches Charity Initiative for Ghana, Bron Breakker Artwork Features on Canvas 2 Canvas, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston announced a charity effort to help build a computer lab and library to children in Ghana. The effort is called the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education). People who would like to donate can check out the effort on GoFundMe.
Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS, Batista Breaks Down His Tattoos, More Episodes Available on Impact Plus
– PWInsider reports that Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde will open the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Impact Plus has added April 2010 episodes of Impact to the service. Also, plush dolls are now available of all the members of the Death Dollz at ShopImpact.com.
MLW Reportedly Signs AKIRA
MLW has reportedly signed a big name from the independent scene in AKIRA. Fightful Select reports that the company signed the indie star, who has worked matches for GCW, Beyond Wrestling, ICW and more, and that he will be starting with the company soon. The report notes that the deal...
Pro Wrestling Tees Reveals Top 25 Sellers For 2022
Pro Wrestling Tees has announced the top 25 merchandise sellers for last year, with AEW’s Danhausen at the top of the list. While most of the list is AEW talent, it also includes Ric Flair and the late Scott Hall. The top 25 includes:. 1. Danhausen. 2. CM Punk.
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Look, Jericho vs. Starks
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will feature a new look for the show. The lineup includes:. * AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay...
List of Producers For Last Night’s AEW Dynamite and More Notes
Fightful Select has a list of the producers and coaches for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This was AEW’s debut in Seattle. Dean Malenko produced Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Christopher Daniels produced the Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment. Pat Buck produced The Acclaimed vs. Jay...
Bianca Belair Shows Off Stitches After Alexa Bliss Attack On WWE Raw
Bianca Belair had to get stitches after Alexa Bliss assaulted her on WWE Raw last night, and she took to Twitter to show them off. As noted, Bliss snapped during her match against Belair when Bray Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the TitanTron and she attacked the referee, then laid Belair out multiple times with DDTs on the ring steps. Belair posted to her Twitter account to show off the stitches to her mouth, as you can see below.
