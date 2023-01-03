Read full article on original website
Polygon
Netflix’s Copenhagen Cowboy includes a not-so-surprising cameo from a gaming legend
Copenhagen Cowboy, the latest show from Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, Bronson), is pretty weird. There are Chinese restaurants in the middle of Danish forests, magic powers, neon lights, and dozens of blue tracksuits, and Refn doesn’t go out of his way to explain much of it. This includes the...
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: January 2023’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix has tons of terrific titles in their list of new content available this January that will be sure to start your New Year off strong. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful January 2023 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
Polygon
Train to Busan director’s new Netflix movie unleashes an army of dystopian android mommies
Netflix’s JUNG_E is the latest sci-fi action thriller from Train to Busan and Hellbound director Yeon Sang-ho, and based on the trailer, it looks like a mash-up of 1987’s RoboCop and 2013’s Elysium. The immediate difference though: instead of a lone cyborg lawman, there’s a mass-produced army of gun-toting mommy androids.
Polygon
Thank the dark lord that Renfield gives us Nic Cage as Dracula
Once upon a time, Nicolas Cage starred in Vampire’s Kiss, about a man who goes off the deep end after believing he’s been transformed into a vampire. The movie is awful, but it made for some incredible memes because Cage went hard. The faces... so many faces. But it was a just taste of what could be; imagine if the baroque actor played an actual vampire?
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
Polygon
Netflix renews Wednesday for season 2
Wednesday, Netflix’s hit supernatural teen dramedy based on the morose Addams Family character of the same name, is coming back for a second season. As it usually goes with renewal news, there aren’t yet any details to share on what’s in store (we have some opinions), but Wednesday has been sitting pretty on Netflix’s self-reported top 10 list essentially since it premiered in November, drawing audiences hungry for a new supernatural teen drama fix — and it doesn’t hurt that the show comes from Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton in the director’s chair for the first four episodes.
BBC
Tom Karen: Designer behind 1970s' cult classics dies
A prolific designer who had a hand in designing a host of 1970s creations including the Raleigh Chopper, Bond Bug car and marble run toy has died. Tom Karen, who lived in Cambridge, died aged 96 on New Year's Eve surrounded by his family, a statement said. The industrial designer...
Polygon
Tár and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On are basically the exact same movie
2022 is over and done with, but best-of-the-year lists are still rolling out, as cinephiles catch up with everything they missed in a year where terrific movies have been scattered across every release platform imaginable. Two films that ranked high on a lot of those year-end lists: Todd Field’s 158-minute epic, Tár, about the rise and fall of a fictional conductor (played by Cate Blanchett, who’s all but guaranteed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for the role), and Dean Fleischer-Camp’s whimsical little ditty Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, a feature-length expansion of some YouTube oddities that went viral 12 years ago.
Polygon
Gran Turismo movie looks a lot like Gran Turismo, a bit less like a movie
Sony has revealed the first footage of its Gran Turismo film during its press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The short “sneak peek” video emphasizes the on-track action of the motorsport movie based on the PlayStation racing game series, but doesn’t do much to sell the story.
Polygon
TikTokers speedrunning time-to-Marmaduke on Apple TV is the best wholesome fun
New speedrun challenge unlocked: Navigating from one movie to a very different other one, on a streaming platform, while only clicking through the suggestions. TikToker Liam Farrey did exactly this, “speedrunning” Apple TV suggestions from Fight Club to Marmaduke (the original, not the 2022 one). To get from...
Polygon
The Last of Us multiplayer game still on track for 2023 reveal
PlayStation developer Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us fans another tease of the studio’s upcoming multiplayer game on Wednesday, and pledged to reveal “new details” about the stand-alone project later this year. Following up on a concept art reveal from last June, Naughty Dog co-president Neil...
Polygon
The beauty of Lego’s Dungeons & Dragons set is in the googly eye of the Beholder
Lego is joining in on the celebration of Dungeons & Dragons’ 50th anniversary with an elegant new set. The fan-made design was accepted Thursday into the Lego Ideas program, following a call for submissions in November, and will now enter development to become a retail product. No launch date or pricing was included in the announcement, but rest assured the design will change before it goes on sale.
