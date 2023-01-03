ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Feehery: Why McCarthy shouldn’t fear the motion to vacate chair

By John Feehery, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FY1iN_0k1oPJoR00

It was on St. Patrick’s Day in 1910 when George Norris of Nebraska offered a resolution to strip Speaker Joe Cannon, the Czar from Illinois, of some of his dictatorial powers . Norris was a progressive Republican and he chafed at the conservative Cannon’s rule. Cannon not only had the power of recognition on just about every motion but also had complete power to appoint anybody he wanted to whatever committee he wanted and had total control of the Rules Committee.

Because so many Republican members were out celebrating Ireland’s patron saint, Norris thought he could sneak through a resolution that would weaken Cannon’s iron grip, but the wily and shrewd Illinois congressman wasn’t about to allow the liberal Nebraskan a chance to diminish his power.

Over the next several days, parliamentary motions filled the air, ending with the first and only time that the House would ever vote to vacate the chair. Cannon would survive the effort to oust him but, in the process of securing his position, he had to compromise with the insurgents and give up some of his power.

A century later, my former boss, Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) would make a speech about the nature of the speakership, and in it, he would give some advice to future occupants of the office. Chief among them was an admonition to always seek to please a majority of the majority, because if a Speaker could do that, he would stay in power for as long as he (or she) kept the majority.

The motion to vacate the chair is not used very often because it is an ineffective and silly way to keep a majority in the majority, and it is a waste of time for the minority to call for such a motion, because, well, they are in the minority and they don’t have the votes.

The first time I had even heard of the motion to vacate the chair was when I was working for House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas). After a late night of plotting, DeLay had promised a small cohort of rebels — which included future stars of the party like Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), Tom Coburn (R-Okla.) and Steve Largent (R-Okla.) — that he would support them in their efforts to send Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) a message that his leadership was not working for the bulk of the Republican Conference.

Gingrich put down the rebellion when he realized that he had the votes to stay as Speaker, and they didn’t have a viable alternate.

I left my staff position in Congress in 2005 and I wasn’t around when Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) faced threats from Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) that he would call for a vote to vacate the chair. I never thought Boehner was in much trouble of losing such a vote because he was popular enough within his conference to survive against any challenger and Democrats certainly weren’t going to support any effort to replace him with a more conservative alternative.

Boehner also was pretty popular with the public at large, and no Republican was in danger of losing his seat to a Democrat because Boehner wielded the Speaker’s gavel.

When Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) became Speaker, she made it more difficult for a small group of members to call for a motion to vacate the chair for two reasons. First, unlike Boehner, she was toxic in swing seats, as witnessed by the fact that Republicans ran against her in several campaign cycles, which is unusual in congressional history. Most Speakers of the House aren’t that well known to most voters. Second, Pelosi had little patience for parliamentary tradition or minority rights, and she was brutal in her consolidation of power.

I understand why Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is nervous about giving members back the right to a motion to vacate the chair but, in my opinion, he doesn’t have that much to worry about. He is not nearly as unpopular or as well-known as either Pelosi or Gingrich, and I don’t think there will be much political utility in running congressional campaigns targeting him specifically. And the motion to vacate the chair is overrated as a parliamentary tactic and won’t be invoked by most sane members unless things really go sideways in 2023.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas) and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaping to the defence of George Santos, a Republican congressman-elect from New York who has earned fierce criticisms from the right and left for lying or distorting key aspects of his biography, including his career history, education, and family background.Mr Santos, who is slated to represent parts of Long Island and Queens, falsely claimed to be a successful landlord who worked at top Wall Street firms after graduating Baruch College and New York University. He also may have lied about being descended from Jewish migrants fleeing WWII.After former Congress member and guest Fox News host...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Trump tells GOP congressional supporters to cease McCarthy opposition: Breitbart interview

Former President Donald Trump voiced his support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif) bid for Speaker on Friday, warning the five Republican holdouts that they’re “playing a very dangerous game.” “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart, adding, “I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully…
The Hill

The Hill

840K+
Followers
92K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy