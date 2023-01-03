Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Council to Act on Recommended Water Rate Increase Given Okay by City Utility Board; Hike to Hit in April
Back in November, Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton said a rate increase was on the way for residents and others purchasing water from the city. On Thursday, the proposed increase that will take place was given a green light by the Bridgeport Utility Board. Now, City Council will be asked...
darientimes.com
New Haven seeks millions in state grants to remediate development properties
NEW HAVEN — The city and developers working on several key development projects that could transform city neighborhoods are hoping to use millions of dollars in state development grants to help clean up sites downtown, in the Dixwell neighborhood and on the former site of the Winchester firearms factory, among others.
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Business Seeks Owner of Set of Keys
A set of keys were found outside of the offices of United Security Agency on Main Street in Bridgeport on Dec. 27. The company made a social media post about them and there was no response. If you lost your keys in that time frame, contact their office to describe...
connect-bridgeport.com
Mountainman Axe Throwing, Newest Entertainment Venue in Bridgeport, Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
This story ran Sept. 17 on Connect-Bridgeoprt explaining what to expect for the city's newest entertainment venue Mountainman Axe Throwing. Although the business opened on Black Friday, it held its ribbon-cutting ceremony late Friday morning. Representatives from the city and Harrison County, shown in the photo above, were on hand for the event. Click HERE for their Web site that includes photos and more information.
connect-bridgeport.com
Monte Small Receives Prize Money for 2022 Light Up Our City Contest
The Crestview Terrace resident's holiday light display won him the 2022 Light Up Our City contest. He was awarded with $400, courtesy of the Associated Businesses of Bridgeport and Connect-Bridgeprort. The contest's other sponsor, Bridgeport Card My Yard, supplied the "Sleighed It" lawn cards that were placed weekly in December. Other residents that "Sleighed It" and were in the running for the cash prize were the Linch family of Worthington Drive and the Leach family of Woodbrook Lane.
ctexaminer.com
In Old Lyme, Let Cooler Heads Prevail
After at first pushing ahead for a quick approval in fall 2021 of new rules for Halls Road, cooler (and let me say competent) heads prevailed. And it’s been more than a year of work and revisions – with the help of counsel — by the Halls Road Improvements Committee to get their latest draft regulations to the point that they are ready to present to Old Lyme’s Zoning Commission.
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The City's Public Safety Departments
Thirty-plus years ago, my first impression of Bridgeport was that I had entered a time machine and been transported back in time. It was almost like stepping into a black-and-white episode of the “Andy Griffith Show.”. My neighbors didn’t lock the doors to their cars or homes, people sat...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport's Parks and Recreation Staff Puts Finishing Touches on Project at Deegan and Hinkle Lakes
Although it may be a while before it sees some good use, there are some new additions at Deegan and Hinkle Lake Parks that took place prior to the winter weather settling into the area. According to Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton, the handicap accessible fishing dock was upgraded and...
Sharp Decline Seen In Fairfield County Luxury Housing Market
A lack of supply caused the 2022 luxury housing market to sharply decline in Fairfield County compared to 2021, according to a new report. The decline in sales, which were down by double digits, was fueled by a high demand for a low amount of available residences, according to a report release…
trumbulltimes.com
Norwalk family of four displaced after fire guts Betmarlea Road home, officials say
NORWALK — A fire erupted in a Betmarlea Road home Sunday, gutting much of the residence and displacing a family of four, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched shortly before noon to 2 Betmarlea Road, a single-story home that sits about a half mile from Fox Run Elementary School, according to Deputy Fire Chief Steve Shay.
westportjournal.com
Marooned motorboat hauled away: State Police seek owner
WESTPORT — The motorboat illegally dumped in the median of Interstate 95 Exit 17 southbound has been hauled away. The State Police removed the 21-foot Sea Ray 200 on Thursday morning, after an inquiry from the Westport Journal. “Troop G responded and had the boat removed from the roadside...
connect-bridgeport.com
New Bridgeport Business Gonzo Cycle Worx Strives to Be a One-Stop Shop for All Motorcycle, ATV Needs
Ben Gonzalez has been riding dirt bikes for 40 years and has worked in the motorcycle industry for more than 20 years so it should come as little surprise that he has a passion for things with wheels. He and his wife, Theresa Gonzalez, have recently used that passion to...
NBC Connecticut
Mail Carrier Robbed in Greenwich: Police
Police are investigating the robbery of a mail carrier in Greenwich. Police said it happened Friday on Lake Avenue, no weapons were reported and there are no injuries. Greenwich police are looking for a white Mercedes Benz with New York plates KZB-7216. It was heading south on Field Point Road...
ctexaminer.com
Middlebury Residents Push Back on Proposed Distribution Center
MIDDLEBURY — In a packed, often-heated public hearing at Thursday night’s Planning and Zoning meeting, residents lined up to express their disapproval of a proposed zoning change that would allow distribution centers in the town’s light industrial zones. The applicant for the zoning change, Stacey J. Drubner,...
trumbulltimes.com
Venezuelan eatery relocates from Trumbull to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Running a Venezuelan eatery in a city without many Venezuelan people would seem to be a daunting challenge. But Adriana Muñoz isn't deterred. She plans to get the city hooked on arepas and cachapas, a corn and cheese dish, and other Venezuelan staples. "We hope to...
darientimes.com
Retired West Haven police spokesman files lawsuit for disability pension
WEST HAVEN — Former police spokesman David Tammaro is suing the city for access to a disability pension, claiming his application has been ignored since his retirement. Tammaro, who resigned amid an internal affairs and state police investigation into his use of overtime, retired on Aug. 17, 2018, in an emailed note of resignation to then-Chief John Karajanis, according to records provided with his lawsuit. That same day, Tammaro emailed the chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners to request regular pension benefits as he began the process of collecting medical documentation to qualify for a disability pension.
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Man who was Korean War Veteran, Union Leader, Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott, Passes at 89
Cornelious Ulysis “Bob” Elliott died January 1, 2023 at the age of 89. He was born August 11, 1933, in his grandmother’s home that stood along Main Street in Bridgeport. He told many stories of watching the trains from her porch and later as a young man often helped haul the mail by cart from the railroad depot to the post office.
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
ctbites.com
Chef Damon Sawyer Opens 29 Markle Ct in Downtown Bridgeport
“Mixing records is very similar to balancing tastes if you can imagine that. The lows of a record are like beets to me. That funk, the color of it. It’s a deep sound. You add shallots, it’s like a string session. That was a major component into my transition to being a chef. I knew what balancing sound was. Same thing as ingredients.”
