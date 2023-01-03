Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
BCSO appoints Reuter to its Merit Board
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) announced Thursday the appointment of Ed Reuter as a member of the BCSO Merit Board. Reuter began his career with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in 1974 serving three years as a dispatcher in Evansville. After graduating from the Indiana State Police Academy he patroled Bartholomew County as a trooper.
cityoflawrence.org
Public Meeting for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project
A public meeting is scheduled for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting to receive an update on the Pendleton Pike Progress intersection improvement project and speak with project team members. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for public meeting presentation beginning...
vincennespbs.org
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
WLWT 5
Interstate reopen following crash that closed west I-74 in Dearborn County
PENNTOWN, Ind. — UPDATE:. Westbound I-74 has reopened following a crash that prompted police to close the interstate in Dearborn County. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police have closed a stretch of Interstate 74 following a crash in Dearborn County, Friday afternoon. According to police, westbound...
Metro News
Former W.Va. resident wanted in Florida is arrested in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Florida man who formerly resided in West Virginia has been arrested in Indiana on charges he provided drugs to a teeanger and then allegedly tried to molest the teen as the boy was dying. Alain Luis Forget was picked up in New Albany, Indiana...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
korncountry.com
Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree set for January 14
COLUMBUS, Ind. –Ind.— The Columbus Bluegrass Jamboree is set for Saturday, January 14, beginning with an Open Jam at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will be held at Donner Center. Attendees are invited to bring their own instruments with various group...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up after major freeze
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up after major freeze - CBS4 News at 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana - @HoosierLyss. High School Basketball: January 6. Alexa Ross has...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
korncountry.com
Hope firefighter honored for 50 years
HOPE, Ind. – The members of the Hope Fire Volunteer (HVFD) Department gathered Thursday night to congratulate and honor firefighter Bruce Neal for his 50 years of service to the agency and the community. Presented to Neal was an award from Indiana State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones and IVFA...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
korncountry.com
State seeks applicants to create public artwork
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) has just launched two new grants, the IN Indiana Public Art Activation Grant and IN Indiana Placemaking Activation Grant, giving local artists and communities the opportunity to create IN Indiana artwork and signage in highly-visible locations in the state. The IDDC...
WHAS 11
No charges for driver after Indiana 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person […]
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
wdrb.com
Clark County police arrest man after 2-hour pursuit in wooded area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday by Clark County police after a long pursuit that went through a wooded area. Mark Grube, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said multiple agencies in the southern Indiana area attempted to bring Henry Cornett, 32, of Jeffersonville, into custody at 2:15 p.m.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
Comments / 0