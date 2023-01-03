Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
As we welcome in 2023, we welcome a ‘new’ voice to these pages
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and its sister company, the Columbus Jewish Publication Company, strive to be your most important source for information about your community. While we don’t expect to be your main source for news, we aim to be your source for information you need to be connected...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gilmour Jewish Heritage Club exposes faith to others at Catholic school
As Jewish students at a Catholic school, three juniors at Gilmour Academy created a Jewish Heritage Club last year to share their faith and culture to others. Now as seniors, Brennan Friedman, Eli Swirsky and Miles Greenwald have watched their club grow from their group chat to about 48 members in only its second year.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Heights seeks King contest entries
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay, Poetry and Poster Contest is open to all K-12 students who live or attend school in Cleveland Heights. Students can attend a public, private or parochial school, or be home-schooled. Essays, poems, and posters will be judged by the city, and contest winners...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kol Israel Foundation raises ceremonial flag over its Holocaust National Memorial
Kol Israel Foundation held a ceremonial flag raising over its Holocaust National Memorial in Bedford Heights Dec. 29, less than a week after Congress passed the omnibus bill, which included legislation designating it as a National Memorial. About 30 people attended as members of Kol Israel Foundation and public officials...
Cleveland Jewish News
City Club ‘Feeding Cleveland’ program Jan. 6
The City Club of Cleveland will host “Feeding Cleveland: Fighting Food Insecurity in Our Communities” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at 850 Euclid Ave. Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will speak. This event is the Annual Forum on Leadership for the Greater Good.
List names CLE spot one of 22 best new restaurants in U.S. in 2022
A new restaurant in Cleveland has been named one of the best in the United States in 2022.
Cleveland Jewish News
Luxenburg-Ambrogio
Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
Cleveland Jewish News
CJPC’s Adelstein to speak at Jewish elected officials meeting
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, will serve as guest speaker at the Jewish Elected Officials of Cuyahoga County meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Cleveland Jewish News at 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, in Beachwood.
ideastream.org
The best books to read in 2023, according to Northeast Ohio literary experts
Have you made your New Year's resolution yet? You may have decide to walk more, or spend more time outside, or cut down on those sweets, or screen time. Each year, the "Sound of Ideas" team resolves to read more. This hour, we've invited some local literary experts and bibliophiles...
North Olmsted Issues Moratorium on Kava, Kratom Bars Serving Herbal Supplements
While Sacred Waters was welcomed in Lakewood, it's run into trouble in North Olmsted
Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi opening country bar in Willoughby, introducing new ‘glorifried’ chicken concept
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio – Restaurateur and noted Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi is opening Dukes ‘n Boots, a new country bar, in early March. Located at 4027 Erie Street in downtown Willoughby, the bar marks the tenth establishment in a collection of restaurants that was previously focused around downtown Cleveland and Akron.
Cleveland Jewish News
Full-time graphic designer
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a dynamic, creative and innovative design professional to join our team as a full-time graphic designer. We publish award-winning newspapers, lifestyle magazines, community publications and custom publications, and our content appears in print, online and across numerous social media channels. We also produce community events in multiple cities throughout Ohio. Candidates must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud.
One-on-one with Tim Misny: The story behind his latest billboard campaign
CLEVELAND — If you're from Northeast Ohio, you know who he is and what he does: Attorney Tim Misny. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Known for his slogan, "I will make them pay," Misny...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mother-daughter duo go viral with on-trend TikTok video
When Columbus resident Emily Gilbert and her Moreland Hills family vacationed in Florida during winter break, she decided to have some fun with her mother, Faith, on TikTok. The pair made several videos to post on her TikTok account, @lifeinplatforms. Normally, Gilbert posts videos to the short-form video social media app from her classroom about her life as a special education teacher in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, but this time she decided to hop on a newly developing trend – styling her mother in her clothes.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
wyso.org
An 'alternative education' program in Cuyahoga County nurtures students with multiple disabilities
Chagrin Falls resident John Manning had a hard time finding a place for his four-year-old daughter Mia to get the specialized care and education she needs each day. “She’s non-ambulatory, categorized as pre-verbal, has 25-plus medical issues listed on her history, including things like epilepsy,” he said. “She’s predominantly tube fed.”
Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart
Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
cleveland19.com
A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stranded after an accident in Middleburg Heights during the blizzard last month, is helped by a stranger in a passing van. Tony Watson had been looking for that Good Samaritan since Dec. 23, 2022 and on Thursday, the two men re-connected. Watson, said...
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
