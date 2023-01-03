ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

As we welcome in 2023, we welcome a ‘new’ voice to these pages

The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and its sister company, the Columbus Jewish Publication Company, strive to be your most important source for information about your community. While we don’t expect to be your main source for news, we aim to be your source for information you need to be connected...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gilmour Jewish Heritage Club exposes faith to others at Catholic school

As Jewish students at a Catholic school, three juniors at Gilmour Academy created a Jewish Heritage Club last year to share their faith and culture to others. Now as seniors, Brennan Friedman, Eli Swirsky and Miles Greenwald have watched their club grow from their group chat to about 48 members in only its second year.
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Heights seeks King contest entries

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay, Poetry and Poster Contest is open to all K-12 students who live or attend school in Cleveland Heights. Students can attend a public, private or parochial school, or be home-schooled. Essays, poems, and posters will be judged by the city, and contest winners...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

City Club ‘Feeding Cleveland’ program Jan. 6

The City Club of Cleveland will host “Feeding Cleveland: Fighting Food Insecurity in Our Communities” at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at 850 Euclid Ave. Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will speak. This event is the Annual Forum on Leadership for the Greater Good.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Luxenburg-Ambrogio

Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

CJPC’s Adelstein to speak at Jewish elected officials meeting

Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, will serve as guest speaker at the Jewish Elected Officials of Cuyahoga County meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Cleveland Jewish News at 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, in Beachwood.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Full-time graphic designer

The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a dynamic, creative and innovative design professional to join our team as a full-time graphic designer. We publish award-winning newspapers, lifestyle magazines, community publications and custom publications, and our content appears in print, online and across numerous social media channels. We also produce community events in multiple cities throughout Ohio. Candidates must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mother-daughter duo go viral with on-trend TikTok video

When Columbus resident Emily Gilbert and her Moreland Hills family vacationed in Florida during winter break, she decided to have some fun with her mother, Faith, on TikTok. The pair made several videos to post on her TikTok account, @lifeinplatforms. Normally, Gilbert posts videos to the short-form video social media app from her classroom about her life as a special education teacher in the Columbus suburb of Gahanna, but this time she decided to hop on a newly developing trend – styling her mother in her clothes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
wyso.org

An 'alternative education' program in Cuyahoga County nurtures students with multiple disabilities

Chagrin Falls resident John Manning had a hard time finding a place for his four-year-old daughter Mia to get the specialized care and education she needs each day. “She’s non-ambulatory, categorized as pre-verbal, has 25-plus medical issues listed on her history, including things like epilepsy,” he said. “She’s predominantly tube fed.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s old J&L Steel works - a belching behemoth with a holiday heart

Regarding James H. Korecko’s Dec. 25 essay, ”To a boy, city’s roaring steel plants were part of the season’s wonders,” it was Christmastime in 1969 when I was called out to J&L Steel at 3 a.m. for a communication outage. I was an Ohio Bell repairman, familiar with this sprawling mill. There were 26 foundries between the Cuyahoga River and West 117th, and J&L and Republic were the big guns. This outage was in the guard shack below the Clark Avenue bridge exit ramp to the mighty beast below.
CLEVELAND, OH

