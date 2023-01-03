As the weekend approaches, you can feel the excitement building in WIlliston. You are hearing the chatter at lunch, and seeing more green and gold. We are gearing up for the Bison/Jackrabbit championship game at Frisco Texas on Sunday! For North Dakota State University this will be their 10th trip in 12 years to the Division I FCS national championship game.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO