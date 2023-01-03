ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

102.5 The Bone

Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office found missing man

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 8:47 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker Harris has been found. Authorities say he was located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their help. ORIGINAL POST: 1/6/2023, 11:35 a.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
NEW TOWN, ND
keyzradio.com

Western North Dakota Is Ready For Bison Football

As the weekend approaches, you can feel the excitement building in WIlliston. You are hearing the chatter at lunch, and seeing more green and gold. We are gearing up for the Bison/Jackrabbit championship game at Frisco Texas on Sunday! For North Dakota State University this will be their 10th trip in 12 years to the Division I FCS national championship game.
FARGO, ND

