FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cw34.com
Woman found dead along Alligator Alley, identified as 20-year-old woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a woman found near Alligator Alley has been identified as a woman with an extensive history with the sheriff's office, detectives say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the body of a young woman was discovered on Wednesday morning, along Alligator...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Individual taken to hospital, later this following West Palm Seaside taking pictures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 pm in the 650 block of 54th Street. A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police didn’t...
Florida deputy suspended after shotgun, rifle stolen from vehicle
A South Florida deputy was suspended for two days after burglars allegedly stole a bag full of weapons from his patrol vehicle last year. According to an internal affairs report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Geral Ramirez was suspended after burglars broke into his vehicle in a Boynton Beach neighborhood on May 15, 2022.
cbs12.com
Police issue alert for missing, endangered 11-year-old student
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — School district police are looking for a missing student. Jaliyah Williams, 11, hasn't been seen since Thursday morning when she showed up at her bus stop on the SE corner of E. 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive. She goes to JFK Middle School.
cw34.com
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
cbs12.com
Detectives make arrest in fatal double shooting outside Taco Bell
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've found the man responsible for shooting two men outside of a Taco Bell, killing one of them. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, deputies responded to a shooting outside of a Taco Bell at 7120 W. McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
cbs12.com
Man burned in garage fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 66-year-old man was sent to the hospital by air rescue after a garage caught on fire. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said at around 3:19 p.m. on Thursday, officers and fire crews responded to a house fire on SW Bond Road, off SW Chestnut Lane. Upon arrival first responders saw the garage completely engulfed in flames.
cbs12.com
'I gave into the Devil': New information in case of man accused of killing mother
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — New information has emerged in the case involving a man who is accused of killing his mother. On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said a neighbor received a text from Diorio on...
WPBF News 25
Woman arrested in Martin Co. charged with two violent, random attacks
STUART, Fla. — A woman from Fort Pierce was arrested and charged with what investigators are calling two completely random attacks in Stuart. Calene Gabriel was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video of the first attack that...
cw34.com
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach
At least six people, including a West Palm Beach police officer, were injured in two separate crashes late Wednesday, authorities said.
cbs12.com
6 injured, including West Palm Beach police officer after traffic stop
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An investigation is underway after a chaotic scene unfolded overnight in West Palm Beach, ending in multiple car crashes that sent several people to the hospital including a police officer. West Palm Beach Police say it all started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when...
Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window
A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
cw34.com
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
WPBF News 25
Son arrested after Martin County deputies find him with bloody hands near body of his mother
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested Darren Pouncey, 34, as the sole perpetrator in his mother's death. The Medical Examiner ruled Christina Diorio, 58, died from multiple blunt-force trauma wounds. Investigators rushed to the 5000 block of Southeast Railway Avenue in Stuart on Dec. 31...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn two...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Launches Death Investigation After Woman Found Dead in Pool
Martin County - Tuesday January 3, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. Shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, January 2, MCS Deputies were called to 1345 SW Estates Place by...
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
