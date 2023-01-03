ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Welfare check leads to discovery of body, homicide investigation

By Matt Papaycik, Dave Bohman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rP8GB_0k1oO9Fb00

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the Blu Atlantic apartments in the 5600 block of Nespa Way, west of Delray Beach, at 10:20 a.m. for a welfare check.

After deputies got a master key and entered the apartment, they found a woman dead inside.

The condition of her body led deputies to believe she was the victim of a homicide, Barbera said. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

Barbera said no additional information about a suspect or motive is known at this time.

One resident told WPTV when he looked outside Monday afternoon, he saw several deputies going in and out of the apartment building.

"I asked some officer. He said they can't talk about it," Parris Washington, who lives in the same building at the Blu Atlantic apartments off Sims Road, said.

Like many of his neighbors, Washington wants to know more about the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman he and other tenants describe as friendly.

"This is the first time I've seen something happen in this complex," Washington said. "There's isolated things down the road, maybe, down the ave., but that's the first thing I've heard here."

Anyone with information that can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman arrested in Martin Co. charged with two violent, random attacks

STUART, Fla. — A woman from Fort Pierce was arrested and charged with what investigators are calling two completely random attacks in Stuart. Calene Gabriel was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video of the first attack that...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

More serious charge expected to be leveled in Deerfield Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 14-year-old arrested in a Deerfield Beach shooting will soon be facing a more serious charge. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Ricky Ferguson Jr., 16, was shot at Westside Park, in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street, on Wednesday, Dec. 28th. The critically injured teen was taken to Broward Health North. Sheriff's detectives were able to identify the shooter as a 14-year-old. He was taken into custody on Dec. 30 and charged with one count of attempted second degree murder. Since the arrest, the 16-year-old succumbed to his injuries and died. Detectives said the Broward County State Attorney's Office is expected to upgrade the attempted second-degree murder charge to murder. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two men arrested for attempted homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars following a shooting in Hollywood. On Christmas Eve around 2 a.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a shooting in front of a residence on North 72 Avenue. According to police, a male and female were struck by gunfire and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in crash where he was ejected through minivan’s rear window

A 39-year-old man died on New Year’s Day after he crashed his motorcycle into the back of a minivan on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. Victor Lopez, who lived in Miramar, was riding a 2009 Kawasaki ER-6N motorcycle west near the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard behind the driver of a 2013 Toyota Sienna Yellow Cab minivan shortly before 3:30 a.m., the Broward ...
WEST PARK, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy