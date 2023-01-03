Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce changes radio program’s name
WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series. “‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighborhood meeting scheduled for proposed Brookfield development
BROOKFIELD — The Wheel & Sprocket development neighborhood information meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday in the multi-purpose room of the senior center in City Hall, 2000 N. Calhoun Road. The new development proposal for Capitol Drive and Lilly Road includes a four-story development along Capitol Drive...
Greater Milwaukee Today
BID Board OKs designating $5K for downtown marketing grant program
WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board met Tuesday and approved designating $5,000 in match funding for a grant program to support tourism marketing downtown. The BID Board met on Tuesday morning in the council chambers at 1115 S. Main St., and voted to approve the designation of $5,000 toward a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant worth $39,550 that would be used to promote tourism and engagement in the downtown West Bend area.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion
WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility. Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seven communities to discuss funding for Lake Country Fire & Rescue
WALES — As communities try to fund the understaffed Lake Country Fire & Rescue, the Fire Board is holding a special meeting today with all seven municipalities that the consolidated fire district serves to discuss the future of the department and its funding. LCFR is a consolidated fire district...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March
HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Naomi R. Engeleiter
Sept. 5, 1943 - Jan. 2, 2023. Naomi R. Engeleiter of West Bend, WI, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2023, at her home. Naomi was born September 5, 1943, to Herman and Esther (Mayer) Engeleiter in Kohlsville. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Allenton. Naomi attended Kewaskum High School and during her senior year, she began working at West Bend Savings & Loan (now Westbury Bank). When she graduated from high school in 1961, she continued working at the bank for over forty years until her retirement.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donna L. Berg
Feb. 3, 1947 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donna L. Berg, age 75 of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31, 2022. Donna was born February 3, 1947, in Beaver Dam, to Myrtle D. (nee Mattson) and Merrill J. Berg. She graduated Beaver Dam High School, class of 1965. Donna continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and Oshkosh. She was a vocal and general music teacher at Central Middle School in Hartford for 33 years. Donna was a member of the Hartford Community Chorus, the Wisconsin Music and Educators Association, the National Educators Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Omicron. She was also a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Hartford.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mark ‘Wiz’ Conrad Wisland
Mark Wisland, 66, of Milwaukee, passed into the arms of his mother and father on December 29, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Due to a sudden fall and subsequent brain injury, there was not time enough for him to be surrounded by his loved ones. Thus, like many struggling souls, his was a solitary passing. Consequently, his family will be having a fierce conversation with God. Expect strong winds. Possibly thunder. Mark was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 18, 1956, the favorite (and only) son of Helene R. (nee Ferris) Wisland and Eugene H. Wisland of La Crosse, and Caledonia, Minn., respectively.
Greater Milwaukee Today
DelaFREEZE to be held Jan. 14
DELAFIELD — The 5th Annual DelaFREEZE event will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Delafield. The Delafield Chamber of Commerce and its business members come together to provide live ice carvings and fun activities throughout Delafield. Blocks of ice will be placed...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Charles J. Brown
Charles J. Brown, 83, left this world, but not our hearts on December 5, 2022, after many years of multiple health issues. Charles was born to Charles F. and Roseanna Brown of Blooming Grove. Preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Richard. He is survived by his wife...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin leaders revisit possible passenger rail train line
(WLUK) -- Local leaders are joining forces in an effort to bring Amtrak services to Northeast Wisconsin. Area mayors sent a letter, outlining their interest, to the Federal Railroad Administration. “What we’ve done now as a group of communities is raised our hands and said we’re interested and we’d like...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gloria J. Crary
July 16, 1943 - Dec. 18, 2022. Gloria J. Crary, 79, died early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family. Her quick wit and playful banter will be missed by all. Loving, caring, thoughtful, funny and driven are just a few words that her family used to describe her.
Greater Milwaukee Today
LaMont ‘Monty’ James Schaefer
March 5, 1944 - Dec. 30, 2022. LaMont “Monty” James Schaefer, born March 5, 1944, in Waukesha, to deceased Ernest and Grace (Sayles) Schaefer, passed on December 30, 2022. LaMont was the youngest son of eight children. He is survived by the love of his life, LuAnn (Strode)...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Henry Joseph Griesmer
May 22, 1937 - January 4, 2023. Henry “Hank” Joseph Griesmer, age 85 of Hartford found eternal peace on January 4, 2023, at the Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Hank was born May 22, 1937, to parents Hedwig (nee Jansen) and Henry Griesmer in Merton. He was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Walter J. Bingen
Walter J. Bingen of West Bend died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Hartford at the age of 97 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” (nee Hartmann), in 2006 and a son in 1959. Wally worked at the West Bend...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Grant James Peterson
Dec. 15, 2002 - Dec. 28, 2022. Grant James Peterson, 20, of West Bend was taken to his home in heaven to live eternally with his loving Savior on December 28, 2022, as the result of an auto accident. Grant was born at home to parents David and Kristin (Rodell) Peterson on December 15, 2002. He was baptized into the family of Christ on December 29, 2002, and confirmed on May 21, 2017, both at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in West Bend. We can take comfort in the confirmation verse he chose, “As for God, his way is perfect: The Lord’s word is flawless; he shields all who take refuge in him.” 2 Samuel 22:31. Grant did not hesitate to say that he would be in heaven with Jesus when he died. He knew that when his race here on Earth was done, he would obtain the ultimate prize - eternal life and salvation won for him and freely given through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joyce Ann Krueger
March 6, 1935 - Jan. 3, 2023. Joyce Ann Krueger, nee Scarpace, age 87, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home at Compass Point. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday January 11, at 3 p.m. at Saint...
Comments / 0