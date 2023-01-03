ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shorebeat.com

Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick

Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday

JACKSON, NJ – Construction in the area of South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road will force a complete closure of South Hope Chapel through Thursday during the day. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, “The South Hope Chapel road closure will start on Tuesday 1/3/23, and continue through Thursday 1/5/23. The hours of the closure are expected to be 8am to 4pm.” The hard closures will be located at the intersections of Linda Drive and S.Hope Chapel road and Whitesville road at S.Hope Chapel road. “The roadway within the hard closure area will NOT be passable,” the department The post Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick Police Investigating Stabbing Near Bike Trail Entrance

Brick police said late Thursday night that officers were investigating a stabbing that took place on the entrance to a township bike trail. In the short statement, police said the incident occurred in the Cherry Quay Road bike trail entrance. The entrance is located at about the midway point on Cherry Quay, south of Drum Point Road. There was no information provided as to the time the incident occurred or a description of the suspect, nor were there any details on how the scenario unfolded.
Daily Voice

Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police

A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Man Hospitalized After Fall on Jetty Rocks While Birdwatching

An elderly male slipped and fell among the rocks of the South Jetty in Barnegat Light the morning of Jan. 4 while birdwatching, according to first responders, who said that multi-agency cooperation enabled the patient to be extricated safely and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for further care and diagnosis.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say

Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home

A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick

Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an ‘outright lie’ and rumor. Hill served on the township The post Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach

MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – A wounded and distressed harbor seal pup was rescued last week by members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. According to MMCS, on December 28th, members of the organization responded to a female harbor seal that was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. “She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment,” MMSC said. “She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital. She is currently resting in Pen A of the Intensive Care Unit and The post Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ

