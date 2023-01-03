Read full article on original website
Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick
Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall. The...
Medevac Called As Tractor-Trailer Crushes Car In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)
A medical helicopter was called to a Thursday afternoon crash that occurred when a tractor-trailer overturned and landed on top of a car in Hunterdon County, according to developing reports accompanied by on-scene photographs. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and Bridge Street in High Bridge...
Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday
JACKSON, NJ – Construction in the area of South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road will force a complete closure of South Hope Chapel through Thursday during the day. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, "The South Hope Chapel road closure will start on Tuesday 1/3/23, and continue through Thursday 1/5/23. The hours of the closure are expected to be 8am to 4pm." The hard closures will be located at the intersections of Linda Drive and S.Hope Chapel road and Whitesville road at S.Hope Chapel road. "The roadway within the hard closure area will NOT be passable," the department
Brick Police Investigating Stabbing Near Bike Trail Entrance
Brick police said late Thursday night that officers were investigating a stabbing that took place on the entrance to a township bike trail. In the short statement, police said the incident occurred in the Cherry Quay Road bike trail entrance. The entrance is located at about the midway point on Cherry Quay, south of Drum Point Road. There was no information provided as to the time the incident occurred or a description of the suspect, nor were there any details on how the scenario unfolded.
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Cyclist, 50, Struck Dead On Hunterdon County Highway: Police
A 50-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a car on Route 31 Wednesday evening, authorities said. Felix Santiago Reyes-Olea, of Flemington, was found unconscious and lying on the northbound side of the highway as Raritan Township Police responded to the crash near New York Avenue around 6:35 p.m., Lt. Scott Nelson said in a press release.
Man Hospitalized After Fall on Jetty Rocks While Birdwatching
An elderly male slipped and fell among the rocks of the South Jetty in Barnegat Light the morning of Jan. 4 while birdwatching, according to first responders, who said that multi-agency cooperation enabled the patient to be extricated safely and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for further care and diagnosis.
Stabbing at Jersey Shore bike trail under investigation, police say
Police in Ocean County are investigating a stabbing that took place at the entrance to a bike trail in Brick Township. The stabbing occurred at the Cherry Quay bike trail entrance in Brick Township, police said in a statement on Thursday. The statement did not say who was stabbed or when the crime occurred.
Vineland, NJ, Police: Pot-smoking Driver Hits 2 Utility Poles, Mailbox
A woman from Vineland is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday night. The Vineland Police Department says 21-year-old Dominique Johnson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. The accident happened around 10:30 in the area of North Delsea and...
Body Found By Demolition Crew In Jersey City Home
A demolition crew found a body on the second floor of a Jersey City home under construction last week, officials confirmed.The man's body was found around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the home under construction on 10 Irving St., city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.The house ha…
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road
MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody
The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
Manchester, NJ Police working to curb rising amount of car accidents
There is a lot of local, county, and state road across 85-square miles within Manchester Township and with 45,000 residents living in the community. Along these roads there has been a rise in the amount of car crashes. A car accident could happen for any number of reasons just outside...
Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an 'outright lie' and rumor. Hill served on the township
A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ
We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County. To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.
Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – A wounded and distressed harbor seal pup was rescued last week by members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. According to MMCS, on December 28th, members of the organization responded to a female harbor seal that was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment," MMSC said. "She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital. She is currently resting in Pen A of the Intensive Care Unit and
