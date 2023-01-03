JACKSON, NJ – Construction in the area of South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road will force a complete closure of South Hope Chapel through Thursday during the day. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, “The South Hope Chapel road closure will start on Tuesday 1/3/23, and continue through Thursday 1/5/23. The hours of the closure are expected to be 8am to 4pm.” The hard closures will be located at the intersections of Linda Drive and S.Hope Chapel road and Whitesville road at S.Hope Chapel road. “The roadway within the hard closure area will NOT be passable,” the department The post Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday appeared first on Shore News Network.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO