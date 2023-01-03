What caused Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest? Doctors speculate, shed light on frightening ordeal

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert
Substantial testing is needed to reach a true and complete diagnosis.
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Family who lost son to sports injury spotlights importance of AEDs after Hamlin cardiac arrest
The AED is a lifesaving device one Long Island family pushed for all schools to have on the sidelines.
Damar Hamlin hit gives ex-Wofford football player who went into cardiac arrest at a game new perspective
Michael Roach changed the channel from NFL Monday Night Football and when he flipped back, it was almost an out-of-body experience. He saw what other people saw in 2016. Players, coaches, everybody from both teams huddled together on the field. Crying, hugging, praying. ...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’, progressing toward recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be on the road to recovery. The Bills announced on Thursday morning that the second-year defensive back was showing “remarkable improvement” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, 24, received CPR...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during ‘Monday Night Football’ could be commotio cordis—a heart doctor weighs in
Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023. Medical staff gave Hamlin CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, restarting his heart’s normal rhythm. News outlets immediately began speculating that Hamlin may have suffered from commotio cordis—a potentially lethal stoppage of the heart caused by a strong impact to a person’s chest. The next day, the Bills announced that Hamlin had indeed experienced “cardiac arrest” but did not confirm whether the cause was commotio cordis.
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
Julie West was home Monday night when she got a text from a friend: "Julie, can I call you?" Of course, she responded. Her phone rang. "Are you watching the game?" West's friend asked. "I just want to forewarn you." There was something happening on Monday Night Football he didn't want West to see.
WJLA
'Bad luck and bad timing': Virginia cardiologist explains Bills' Hamlin's cardiac arrest
WASHINGTON (7News) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he suffered cardiac arrest Monday night. It was a horrifying scene not just for the fans, but for many of Hamlin’s fellow athletes. His teammates were tearing up and praying as CPR was being performed. Health officials say a cardiac arrest is an abrupt loss of heart function, which features a blockage or blockages to the heart.
Doctor who claimed he gave Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin COVID-19 booster last week isn’t real
Damar Hamlin clearly took a significant blow to the chest before collapsing with a cardiac arrest during his Buffalo Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And, although a number of doctors have spoken out about what likely occurred and how such a thing is not unheard...
Damar Hamlin Is Breathing On His Own And Speaking Again After A Cardiac Arrest During A Game
"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Buffalo Bills said. "His neurologic function remains intact, and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."
Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
WATCH: Damar Hamlin's uncle updates Bills player's condition
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still on a slow route to recovery from the cardic arrest episode that unfolded for him during Monday’s game against the Bengals. However, his uncle provided a positive update on Tuesday evening. From Cincinnati where Hamlin remains, his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, spoke to...
