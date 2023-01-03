Spartans win first home meet of season

The Orono boys swim and dive team won their first home meet of the season, dominating the Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (DCL) Chargers by a score of 97-77.

The Spartans’ momentum from the Jefferson Invitational carried them back at their home pool where they took on the Chargers. Orono began the meet by taking first place in the 200 medley relay, with the team of senior Kaden Starcznski, juniors Owen Gagne and Walter Royal, and freshman Eli Fish (1:40.10).

Next, Starcznski swam to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:53.81), while fellow senior Adam Trongard took second in 2:07.21. In the 200 individual medley, Gagne again took first (2:10.69), eighth-grader Mitchell Volk followed in second with a 2:20.92, and senior Eli Hamer in third (2:26.77). The fast and exciting 50 freestyle was next. Royal swam to victory in 23.35, defeating DCL’s Dominic Borg who took second with a 24.32, followed by Orono senior Colin Ziegler in third (25.51).

Eighth-grader Gideon Fish (took first in the 1-meter diving (218.30 points), with freshman Bjorn Jaenchen taking second (174 points) and sophomore Sam Mulvahill taking third (160.85 points). A shoutout to junior Jackson Gilster for joining the diving team this season with a score of 108.75 points.

The 100 butterfly started the second half of the meet with Eli Fish finishing in first (56.50), sophomore Stewart Royal taking second (1:03.44) and Trongard third (1:05.92). Orono’s Gagne took home another first in the 100 freestyle (52.50) with Borg taking second for DCL (54.95). In the 500 freestyle, the Spartans swam to another 1-2-3 finish with Walter Royal’s decisive first place time of 5:14.66, followed by Volk in second (5:42.02) and fellow eightth-grader Ethan Weiss in third (5:48.68).

With the lead well in hand, Orono swam the remaining events as exhibition, but continued to swim some impressive times.

The team of junior Riley Jeremiason, Ziegler, Trongard, and Stewart Royal won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.38. In the 100 backstroke, Starcznski took first with a 57.68 while Will Carlson from DCL took second in 1:05.97. The Charger’s Logan Christopherson’s won the 100 reaststroke with a time of 1:06.62, followed by Spartans Eli Fish in second (1:09.01) and Hamer in third (1:13.05).

Orono ended the night with first and second place finishes in the 400 free relay with the team of Eli Fish, Gagne, Starcznski, and Walter Royal in first (3:30.09), and Volk, Gilster, Jeremiason, and Weiss in second (3:54.19).

Orono’s next meet will be the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Please consider supporting the team on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Wayzata Chipotle from 4 to 8 p.m.