ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

State Retirees’ Group Awarding $2,000 Scholarships To Three Maryland School Employees

The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) will award three $2,000 scholarships to public school employees in Maryland who are enrolled in a program leading to teacher certification, or certification as a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, physical or occupational therapist, school social worker, administrator or supervisor, media specialist, supervisor or administrator, or school psychologist. Teachers who have a current certification and are enrolled in a program pursuing certification in another education-related area are also eligible to apply, as are uncertified teachers, teacher assistants or aides, or substitute teachers.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Chesapeake Bay water receives D+, according to 2022 report

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released its 2022 State of the Bay report, Thursday. The biennial evaluation graded the Bay and its watershed at a D+, unchanged from the 2020 score. Efforts to restore the Bay are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution. Urban and suburban polluted runoff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Maryland Matters

Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves

Lawmaker and veteran party activist wants Maryland Republicans to avoid the 'circular firing squad,' but has harsh words for some GOPers. The post Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House

Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Public Health Advisory: Rising Rates Of COVID-19 In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the recent rise in local cases of COVID-19 as well as sustained rates of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is recommending community members take measures to prevent the spread of illness. Symptoms of all three respiratory illnesses can include sore throat, headache, stuffy nose and fever.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Center Square

Maryland Interstate 81 project to get $100M for improvements

(The Center Square) – An interstate project benefitting western Maryland is getting an infusion of state funds. The state’s final fiscal year 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program will see $100 million being invested to advance the Interstate 81 Phase 2 project in Washington County, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The improvements support expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel and growth of manufacturing and operations centers. Phase 2 of the project, according to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

MD lawmakers speak on priorities ahead of upcoming legislative session

MARYLAND – “Walking into session I think it’s going to be a lot of wait and see,” State Delegate Chris Adams said. Change is the word Maryland lawmakers are using ahead of the upcoming 445th legislative session as a new governor, administration, and new state legislators head to Annapolis. “Wes Moore will probably have different priorities. Probably none worse or better but just different. It’s my job to make sure we work collaboratively with the administration through my role in the legislature,” Delegate Adams said.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy