MARYLAND – “Walking into session I think it’s going to be a lot of wait and see,” State Delegate Chris Adams said. Change is the word Maryland lawmakers are using ahead of the upcoming 445th legislative session as a new governor, administration, and new state legislators head to Annapolis. “Wes Moore will probably have different priorities. Probably none worse or better but just different. It’s my job to make sure we work collaboratively with the administration through my role in the legislature,” Delegate Adams said.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO