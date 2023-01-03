Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Exec. Calvin Ball named Maryland Association of Counties President
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was elected as the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) President at the Annual meeting and Board Installation of the MACo Winter Conference. Howard County Office of Public Information Administrator Mark Miller said Ball is the first MACo president from Howard County...
mocoshow.com
State Retirees’ Group Awarding $2,000 Scholarships To Three Maryland School Employees
The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA) will award three $2,000 scholarships to public school employees in Maryland who are enrolled in a program leading to teacher certification, or certification as a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, physical or occupational therapist, school social worker, administrator or supervisor, media specialist, supervisor or administrator, or school psychologist. Teachers who have a current certification and are enrolled in a program pursuing certification in another education-related area are also eligible to apply, as are uncertified teachers, teacher assistants or aides, or substitute teachers.
Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore
A Senate term that will last all of seven days. The post Political notes: Maryland’s newest senator, plus an environmental confab on the Eastern Shore appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
Chesapeake Bay water receives D+, according to 2022 report
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released its 2022 State of the Bay report, Thursday. The biennial evaluation graded the Bay and its watershed at a D+, unchanged from the 2020 score. Efforts to restore the Bay are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution. Urban and suburban polluted runoff...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WJLA
New MCAP results show Maryland students are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — New numbers are coming in that seem to show the academic crisis in the classroom isn’t going away. Students are still struggling, especially when it comes to math. That students suffered academically during the pandemic and virtual learning has been well documented....
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk-bound Ever Forward owner to pay more than $600K for oyster bar restoration following grounding of vessel
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) – The owner of the Ever Forward container ship will have to pay more than $600,000 to restore oyster bars in the area of the Chesapeake Bay where it ran aground last March after a vote Wednesday from Maryland’s Board of Public Works. The board...
Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves
Lawmaker and veteran party activist wants Maryland Republicans to avoid the 'circular firing squad,' but has harsh words for some GOPers. The post Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
State Del. Korman Chosen Majority Leader of House
Delegate Marc Korman, D-District 16, is the new majority leader of the House of Delegates in Annapolis. He succeeds Eric Luedtke, who resigned as delegate to work in the Governor-Elect Wes Moore administration. Korman of Bethesda was first elected in 2014 and was chosen in 2018 to lead the Montgomery...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watch: Maryland's new minimum wage, and the push to increase it
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new year means a new minimum wage in Maryland. The rate is now changing from $12.50 per hour to $13.25 per hour, and it's expected to continue to rise every year until it reaches $15 an hour by 2025. But, Governor-elect Wes Moore wants the...
Bay Net
Public Health Advisory: Rising Rates Of COVID-19 In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the recent rise in local cases of COVID-19 as well as sustained rates of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is recommending community members take measures to prevent the spread of illness. Symptoms of all three respiratory illnesses can include sore throat, headache, stuffy nose and fever.
Opinion: Why Other States Should Be Studying ‘Blueprint for Maryland’s Future’
Maryland touts the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, its all-encompassing school reform legislation chiefly enacted in 2020, as a “bellwether for the rest of the country.” The blueprint’s main architect, Marc Tucker, then head of the National Center on Education and the Economy and an expert on comparing the performance of U.S. schools to those in […]
Wbaltv.com
Lutherville Station redevelopment plan, transit expansion meets resistance
LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A new redevelopment plan for a Lutherville-Timonium shopping center is meeting resistance from thousands of residents. | PDF: Lutherville Station development application. Lutherville Station LLC, which owns the 13-acre property on Ridgely Road, wants to build 400 apartments in addition to 200,000 square feet of office...
Maryland Interstate 81 project to get $100M for improvements
(The Center Square) – An interstate project benefitting western Maryland is getting an infusion of state funds. The state’s final fiscal year 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program will see $100 million being invested to advance the Interstate 81 Phase 2 project in Washington County, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The improvements support expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel and growth of manufacturing and operations centers. Phase 2 of the project, according to...
wypr.org
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
fox5dc.com
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WMDT.com
MD lawmakers speak on priorities ahead of upcoming legislative session
MARYLAND – “Walking into session I think it’s going to be a lot of wait and see,” State Delegate Chris Adams said. Change is the word Maryland lawmakers are using ahead of the upcoming 445th legislative session as a new governor, administration, and new state legislators head to Annapolis. “Wes Moore will probably have different priorities. Probably none worse or better but just different. It’s my job to make sure we work collaboratively with the administration through my role in the legislature,” Delegate Adams said.
WTOP
Many diabetic Marylanders now have a $30 insulin copay because of a new state law that went into effect on Jan. 1
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Many Maryland residents with diabetes will now pay a maximum $30 co-pay for insulin, thanks to a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.
wypr.org
WYPR's health reporter got a ‘flooster’ and doctors say Marylanders should too, amid vaccine fatigue
Editor's Note: WYPR’s health reporter Scott Maucione wrote this story about his own experience of getting his own flooster vaccinations. Click on the audio above to listen. I’ve never been a fan of needles. In fact, when movies show someone getting a needle stuck in their arm, I usually have to look away.
