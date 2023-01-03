ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

After 14-hour standoff, armed man has been taken into custody

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb5CL_0k1oN9Ho00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police spent the majority of the day Monday, January 2 in a 14-hour standoff after receiving a menacing complaint about a man pointing a long gun at others on Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue.

The suspect, 44-year-old Corey Gray, was taken into custody after 14 hours when he tried to flee out the rear of his house. He was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Man possibly armed with gun leads to standoff in Syracuse neighborhood

It all started when a delivery driver made a call to 911 at 9:49 a.m. about Gray pointing a long gun at others from his location. Syracuse Police responded at around 9:59 a.m. and observed Gray at his house on 407 Shuart Avenue.

Officers on the scene made several verbal requests for Gray to exit, which he refused. Soon after, Syracuse Police Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene along with the department’s SWAT team.

At around 10:50 a.m, Police tweeted that surrounding neighbors should shelter in place until further notice.

NewsChannel 9 had a crew on the scene where more than a dozen Syracuse Police officers are responding. A Syracuse Police Department armored vehicle was also on scene of the incident.

After an approximate 14-hour standoff, Gray was quickly taken into custody after he attempted to flee out the back of his house around midnight this morning. Residents in the area no longer need to shelter in place.

Gray could face more than his two charges for his actions in damaging a police vehicle during this call.

The Syracuse Police Department would like to thank the community members who followed the requests to either shelter in place or avoid the area.

More details on the incident will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca

On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
ITHACA, NY
NBC New York

2 Newark Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Violence Call: Police

Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call inside a home, the city's public safety director confirmed. The officers were heading to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after calls of domestic violence, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. After arriving at the scene, a man allegedly stabbed both officers.
NEWARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges

New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
SOLVAY, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
WETM 18 News

Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy