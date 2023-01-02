Read full article on original website
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN
Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
Nordic Ski Club Thrilled With All the Early Season Snow
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Cross country skiers are ecstatic with all the snow we've had over the past several weeks. So far for the season, St. Cloud is now up to 34.5 inches of snow, which is 16.5 inches above normal. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is...
St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night. It will remain in effect for a...
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
Cathedral Getting Creative With Moving Snow
The 13+ inches of snow that fell in St. Cloud this week forced many people to adjust and that includes the folks at Cathedral High School. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says north of the north gym snow gets pushed further down the hill by using a bucket that pushes snow into what they call the "pit".
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST
WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday in Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of central Minnesota on Tuesday. The warning will be in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will then go into effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. A...
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
One Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Iconic Rose Parade!
As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…
Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:. This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.
Yes, It Is Illegal To Shovel/Snowblow Into The Street In Minnesota
Wouldn't it be nice to just shovel the snow from your driveway into the street, making it the snowplow's problem? While it sounds nice and would get your grass cleared more quickly, it is definitely illegal (and dangerous) to do this in Minnesota. The law is not a two-way street,...
Carefully Placed Trail Camera Shows MN Researchers Wolves, Bears, and Moose
The folks at Voyageurs Wolf Project have done it again with an exceptional trail camera video that shows the comings and goings of animals between two lakes along a canoe portage in Northern Minnesota. This video is just what I needed on a snowy day like today! It makes me...
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The first round of heavy snow has come and gone in central Minnesota dropping several inches of snow. But, that doesn't mean we're done with this latest snowstorm just yet. The National Weather Service still has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
