Saint Cloud, MN

Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
How the Recent Snow Affects Ice Fishing in Central MN

Ice fishing was looking up last week but the recent dumping of more than a foot of snow has ice anglers looking to be creative. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice anglers are still figuring things out but right now it is tough to get around lakes. Schmitt explains people locally were just starting to drive on lakes but now there are no road systems and ice depths can be a bit sketchy. He says he was on a local lake recently that had 15 inches in one spot but just 9 in another.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night. It will remain in effect for a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Cathedral Getting Creative With Moving Snow

The 13+ inches of snow that fell in St. Cloud this week forced many people to adjust and that includes the folks at Cathedral High School. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says north of the north gym snow gets pushed further down the hill by using a bucket that pushes snow into what they call the "pit".
Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST

WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
Dear Saint Cloud Minnesota Postman, I’m So Sorry…

Mother Nature. She's the boss. I'm not sure if there is anything that gets me down as much as being unable to keep up with snow removal. During the last couple of snowstorms, I've been able to dig out my mailbox, so I've probably only missed getting mail this year a couple of times. I try to be courteous and dig them a nice path. My son Drew even went outside after my attempts and cleared them an 'extra nice' spot through the thick hard snow, to try to make their job a little bit easier....and then...this happened.
St. Cloud Police Looking to ID Owner/Driver of This Car

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in identifying the owner/driver of this vehicle pictured above. The Tri-County Crimestoppers facebook page says:. This vehicle was with a red Dodge Journey in the area of Northway Drive around Nov 11th. Police would like to talk to the owner/driver regarding information they may have about vehicle break ins in the area.
Carefully Placed Trail Camera Shows MN Researchers Wolves, Bears, and Moose

The folks at Voyageurs Wolf Project have done it again with an exceptional trail camera video that shows the comings and goings of animals between two lakes along a canoe portage in Northern Minnesota. This video is just what I needed on a snowy day like today! It makes me...
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The first round of heavy snow has come and gone in central Minnesota dropping several inches of snow. But, that doesn't mean we're done with this latest snowstorm just yet. The National Weather Service still has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Cloud, MN
