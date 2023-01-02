Read full article on original website
Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County. Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching...
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
Two Teens Hurt in Morrison County Rollover
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Azure road in Cushing Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Jillian Wall, of Onamia, was heading west on Highway 10...
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Journey Home Reapplying for Conditional Use Permit in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A transitional housing facility in Sauk Rapids will begin the process of reapplying for a Conditional Use Permit Tuesday. Journey Home is asking the city's Planning Commission to approve the CUP. The facility at 1485 10th Avenue Northeast has been operating since 2006. The original CUP was to operate a 38-unit facility for women, 16 years old and older, at no more than 20 hours a week.
Have You Checked Out the Longest Covered Bridge – It’s Not Far Away
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids Has Closed
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A restaurant in downtown Sauk Rapids has closed its doors. Old Capital Tavern CEO Aaron Salzer says the partnership group made the decision that Sunday night was the last night they were open for business. He says the COVID shutdown followed by food costs, labor...
One Minnesota High School Band Honored with Performing in Iconic Rose Parade!
As someone who played the alto sax from fifth grade until a senior in high school, I found it incredibly cool to see the 2023 Rose Parade and watch as a Minnesota High School Marching Band made their way through the route in Pasadena, California on January 2, ahead of the iconic Rose Bowl, which this year was played between Utah and Penn State.
Annual Christmas Tree Pickup Happening Around Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Looking for the best way to get rid of your Christmas tree?. Several central Minnesota communities are willing to take your tree off your hands beginning this week. St. Joseph will be holding their curbside tree collection Thursday and again on January 12th. Residents are asked...
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe
Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe. Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers...
Moonlight Skiing Event Taking Over Quarry Park Friday January 6th
Quarry Park Moonlight Ski is back on Friday, January 6, 2023. Presented by the Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota and Stearns County Parks, this is a great opportunity to get out and see Quarry Park in a different light. Explore 4.2 miles of scenic lighted cross-country ski trails, enjoy...
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
Blackburn to Be Sworn In As Waite Park’s Newest Council Member
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- There will be a new face on the Waite Park city council. Shawn Blackburn will be sworn in during Tuesday's meeting after winning a spot on the council during the election in November. Blackburn replaces Vic Schultz who did not seek re-election. Blackburn previously served...
Stearns County Wants Sales Tax Option to Build New Jail
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners have approved a resolution asking the state legislature to authorize the county to adopt a local option sales tax to fund a new jail and Justice Center. If lawmakers approve the request, voters would need to approve the measure before it would...
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
CMAB Accepting Applications for Individual Artist Awards
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Applications are being accepted for annual artist awards. The Central Minnesota Arts Board is accepting applications for their Individual Artist Awards. Artists ages 18 and older in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties who work in a variety of visual and literary forms can apply for up to $3,500 to help support their work.
Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!
I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island. The dwelling, which was built in...
