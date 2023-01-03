Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
WRMJ Audio: Sherrard High School Winter Play Friday & Saturday Night
The Sherrard High School winter play is set for this weekend. Sophomore Kevin Brimeyer is in the cast of TRAP and spoke with WRMJ this week. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
977wmoi.com
Utility Services Assistance Available Locally Through the Knox County Health Department
Utility services assistance is available with the Knox County Health Department through their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), says Director of Wellness Erin Olson:. “LIHEAP is the energy assistance program that not only serves Ameren customers, but we also serve West Central FS if you have propane, Spoon River Electric...
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: MERCO’s Salmon Taking Great Start Into PIT
WRMJ talked with Mercer County High School sophomore wrestler Bodie Salmon for the High School Spotlight Wednesday. Salmon is 19-4 to start the 2022-23 season at 170 pounds. Mercer County will compete this weekend at the Princeton Invitational Tournament.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
wrmj.com
Aledo Pleased To Be Home To State Senate District Office In New Year
Aledo city officials happy a downtown building is the new home to a State Senate district office. Neil Anderson is relocating his district office from Moline to the second floor of the Button Building in the New Year. Aledo Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Chausse likes the move. Former State Senator Denny...
KWQC
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
Galesburg Council approve grants for pair of Knox St. businesses and Discovery Depot
Galesburg City Council approved two grants under the Women and/or Minority-owned business programs on Tuesday night. President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development Ken Springer spoke to the council in support of the applicants; Brittany’s Beautique and All-Star Sports Academy both located on E. Knox St.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
977wmoi.com
Domestic Disturbance call leads to several charges in Henderson County
Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Macomb-Western All-Tournament Honors for Rockridge’s Bull
WRMJ talked with Rockridge High School sophomore basketball player Landon Bull for the High School Spotlight Tuesday. Bull averaged 15.8 points per game at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament last week, earning an all-tournament team selection.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
wrmj.com
Rockets Can’t Grab First Win In Loss To Morrison
Rockridge is still searching for their first win of the season in girls basketball after a 58-34 loss at home to Morrison Thursday. The Rockets were led in scoring by Chloe Strachan with 14 points. Morrison’s Shelby Beltrop scored a game-high 18 points. Camryn Veltrop added 17 points for the Fillies.
wrmj.com
Misdemeanor Case Against Viola Police Chief Continued To February
A special prosecutor handling the misdemeanor disorderly conduct case against Viola Police Chief Troy Brock. A first appearance was scheduled for Tuesday in Mercer County Circuit Court but was continued to Feb. 6. According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department press release, on November 23, the sheriff’s office “received a...
ourquadcities.com
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
'Last, best and final offer' given to UAW from CNH Industrial
After precisely eight months on strike and continued bargaining, Case New Holland Industrial has put forth their "upgraded last, best, and final offer," to striking employees. The United Auto Workers' Bargaining Committee is bringing the offer to the members of Burlington-based Local 807 for a vote. More than 400 Case...
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KWQC
Possibility of rezoning in Davenport sparks controversy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting had lots on the agenda after the council was off for the holidays. They jumped right back in however, with public comment on an upcoming decision to rezone a small portion of a neighborhood on Bridge Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.
