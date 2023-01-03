Read full article on original website
Moonlight Ski Happening in Waite Park Friday Night
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An annual outdoor event is returning to Quarry Park this week. The Stearns County Parks Department and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are hosting the 2023 Moonlight Ski Friday night. Skiers can take in the 4.2 miles of lit, groomed trails, warm up by...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Sartell Awarded DEED Funding to Assist in Cleanup of Mill Site
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has received a portion of a nearly $2.6-million grant to help with the clean up of the former Verso Paper Mill site. The city was awarded $50,000 through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program.
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
Good News! MN Plow Driver Gets Shout-Out From Local Police For Being Kind
The Foley Police Department took to social media this morning to give some kudos to a plow driver for taking time out of his day to assist the Foley Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, and stranded motorists who got stuck. We would also like to give a special thank you to this plow driver, Justin Lutze!
Man Struck, Killed After Going Into the Ditch
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A man died after the vehicle he was driving went into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township in Wright County. Troopers say a pickup was going south on the highway approaching...
Banfield Animal Hospital Requests CUP to Open in Marketplace Mall
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- UPDATE: Tuesday's city council meeting has been cancelled due to the hazardous road conditions. All items on the agenda will be moved to the next meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 18th. Banfield Animal Hospital may soon occupy space inside Marketplace Shopping Center in Waite Park.
Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
Police Called To Help Man With Mental Health Issue
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Officers from several departments helped a man who was having a mental health issue. The Big Lake Police Department was called at about 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The man was found on top of a roof of a home near Powell Street North and Powell Circle.
