ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday. The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage...
COLD SPRING, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
ROCKVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy