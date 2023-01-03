Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
Charles F. Green, 95, Campbellsburg
Charles F. Green, age 95 of Campbellsburg, passed away Thursday, January. 5, 2023, in the University Of Louisville Hospital. Born February 6, 1927 in Campbellsburg, Indiana, he was the son of the. late Hugh McClellan Green and Grace (Shroyer) Green. He was a retired self-employed Carpenter & Plumber and had...
wslmradio.com
Ag. Outlook Breakfast Feb 13
Purdue Extension – Washington County is hosting the 2023 Ag. Outlook Breakfast on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 8:30-10:30 am in the Meeting Room of the Washington County Government Building (806 Martinsburg Rd., Salem). Breakfast is provided through generous sponsorship from Premier Ag. The program is free to the...
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’
Tempers flared during No. 19 Indiana’s 91-89 loss to Iowa on Thursday evening. Those tempers kept flaring at the post-game press conference as well. It’s understandable that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson wouldn’t be too happy after watching his team blow a 21-point lead. However, his post-game outburst wasn’t so much about the score but Read more... The post Indiana’s Mike Woodson on Iowa’s Fran McCaffery not being ejected: ‘That’s bullshit’ appeared first on Awful Announcing.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
wdrb.com
Early release denied for Kentucky woman convicted in Floyd County DUI crash that killed 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman convicted of killing three people while driving under the influence in the wrong direction on I-265 in 2021 must serve out the entirety of her original12-year-prison term, but she will have to spend less time on probation than originally sentenced. Taylor Barefoot was...
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
BACK IN THE STATES | Scottsburg radio station owner moved to Texas after stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner has been moved to Texas after suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter said he is now at McAllen Hospital just north of the Mexico border. Amy Nichols told WDRB on Wednesday that her next step is to get him to a Louisville hospital.
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County
Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mykayla Adams, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Driving While Suspended Prior. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Matthew Lewandowski, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Invasion of Privacy. No bond was set. Tammy Calderon, 47, of Washington, was arrested for...
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
wdrb.com
Clark County police arrest man after 2-hour pursuit in wooded area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday by Clark County police after a long pursuit that went through a wooded area. Mark Grube, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said multiple agencies in the southern Indiana area attempted to bring Henry Cornett, 32, of Jeffersonville, into custody at 2:15 p.m.
wamwamfm.com
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
Wave 3
Sentence reduction denied for Louisville woman pleading guilty in Floyd County OWI deaths
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who plead guilty to charges in connection to a deadly OWI crash killing two adults, a child and an unborn child in Floyd County will not have her prison time reduced. According to partners at the News & Tribune, Floyd County Circuit...
