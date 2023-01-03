Gray Capital Acquires Third Asset for $100 Million Multifamily Fund with 250-Unit Sycamore Terrace in Terre Haute, Indiana

Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
WTHI
Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago. In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program. Money from this grant will...
New shelter aims to assist Terre Haute residents in emergencies
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — There are plans to open a new emergency shelter in Vigo County for people most impacted by the housing crisis. Mental Health America of West Central Indiana received a 3 million dollar grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction. The money will be used to open “The Lotus […]
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Local bank honors former director through donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In honor of the former bank director, Thomas Templeton, and his wife Carol, the Hometown Savings Bank is making a $10,000 donation to the Vigo County Education Foundation. The funds are going to be used as the start of the “Thomas and Carol Templeton Endowment” and the earnings may be […]
MyWabashValley.com
New way to relax makes its way to Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
WTHI
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
WTHI
Vigo County Council dissolves Council Administrator position, here's what it means for the county
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council will look a little different this year. We told you on Tuesday Councilman Todd Thacker was elected president. He replaces former president Aaron Loudermilk. In his first item of business, President Thacker chose to eliminate the Council Administrator position. It is...
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
Long-needed repairs coming to Ouabache Trails Park
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ever since the Ouabache Trails Park opened back up following electrical issues in July, it’s been on borrowed time. The park needed a total overhaul of their underground electric grid– a costly endeavor. For the past few months, it has had a temporary fix provided by two consistent campers, according to Knox […]
WTHI
Here's what's happening with the Lost Creek bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a bridge project in Vigo County. Repairs to the Lost Creek bridge on 13th Street started in May 2022. The bridge was initially supposed to reopen in the summer. Supply chain issues and worker shortages pushed the opening date to late...
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
bsquarebulletin.com
Appeal of noise violation ticket, with some wrinkles, given routine denial by Bloomington
At its regular Tuesday meeting, Bloomington’s three-member board of public works denied an appeal by a resident for a noise violation ticket. That’s par for the course when a noise ordinance violation is appealed to the board—in part because the local law establishes a low and clear bar for what qualifies as an unreasonable noise.
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council member Susan Sandberg files her candidacy in the Democratic Primary Election for Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Outgoing Bloomington City Council President Susan Sandberg has officially filed with the Monroe County Election Board as a candidate in the May 2 Democratic Primary Election for Mayor of Bloomington. A four-time City Council President, Sandberg has been a Representative At-Large for 16 years. She is a...
wamwamfm.com
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
Comments / 0