Terre Haute, IN

Gray Capital Acquires Third Asset for $100 Million Multifamily Fund with 250-Unit Sycamore Terrace in Terre Haute, Indiana

 3 days ago
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it.  With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local bank honors former director through donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In honor of the former bank director, Thomas Templeton, and his wife Carol, the Hometown Savings Bank is making a $10,000 donation to the Vigo County Education Foundation.  The funds are going to be used as the start of the “Thomas and Carol Templeton Endowment” and the earnings may be […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New way to relax makes its way to Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Long-needed repairs coming to Ouabache Trails Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ever since the Ouabache Trails Park opened back up following electrical issues in July, it’s been on borrowed time. The park needed a total overhaul of their underground electric grid– a costly endeavor. For the past few months, it has had a temporary fix provided by two consistent campers, according to Knox […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington

Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

