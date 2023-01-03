Death notices for Dec. 23-28

– Thank you so much for the coverage you gave for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. It is so wonderful to have your support!. Once again we were able to have the 38th annual dinner in Centennial Park. The dining room was full with over 400 guests and over 900 meals were distributed via to-go and pick-up. In addition, we continue our partnership with ECHO and Paso Cares to ensure a Thanksgiving dinner for our homeless population. There are over 200 volunteers who work from Monday through Thursday to accomplish this wonderful celebratory meal.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO