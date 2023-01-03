ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Death notices for Dec. 23-28

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
North County death notices

  • Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 26. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.
  • Antonia Baxter, age 93, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 28. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Obituary of Patty M. Olson

Patty was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Clara Meland and Edward Knutson. Her parents divorced when she was seven years old. Her father remarried and the family moved to the Garden Farms area, south of Atascadero where they purchased a chicken ranch around 1938. Patty was responsible for polishing and sorting the eggs with sandpaper, shoveling manure, and helping with the other animals. This was during the Depression and she said they always had enough to eat but nothing extra.
ATASCADERO, CA
Obituary of Lynda Lee Doolan, 80

Family plans to have a celebration of life in early Spring, Lyn’s favorite season. – Lynda “Lyn” Lee Doolan of Paso Robles, California passed peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022, with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law by her side. Lyn was born in Wynnewood, Oklahoma June 7, 1942....
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2023

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Obituary of Gary Sterling, 75

– Gary Sterling (75) passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022 with his wife of nearly 47 years at his side. Gary was born in Palo Alto and was the oldest of four children. He met his wife, Melinda, at Stanford University where they were both employed. After they were married, they lived in Redwood City before moving to Paso Robles when they retired.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Letter: Thank you for coverage of Thanksgiving for Paso Robles

– Thank you so much for the coverage you gave for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. It is so wonderful to have your support!. Once again we were able to have the 38th annual dinner in Centennial Park. The dining room was full with over 400 guests and over 900 meals were distributed via to-go and pick-up. In addition, we continue our partnership with ECHO and Paso Cares to ensure a Thanksgiving dinner for our homeless population. There are over 200 volunteers who work from Monday through Thursday to accomplish this wonderful celebratory meal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Obituary of Stuart Ross, 85

– Stuart Ross was born to Louis Donald Ross and Katharine Hamilton Tryon on Nov. 12, 1937, in Bakersfield, California. The family moved to the Los Angeles area for a short time before locating to Paso Robles in 1942. Stuart started the 1st grade in Paso Robles and graduated from Paso Robles High School with the class of 1956. After a year at Antelope Valley Junior College, he joined the United States Air Force. That tour took him to assignments in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Fort Worth, Texas; Sondestrom, Greenland; and Panama City, Florida.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Local accounting firm announces promotion

– Glenn Burdette, a Central Coast certified public accounting firm, this week announced that it has promoted employee Craig Filipponi to its executive team. Filipponi will assume the role of principal in the firm’s Paso Robles office where he has worked for 10 years. “Craig achieved this career milestone...
PASO ROBLES, CA
