brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
wbrz.com
Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in crashed car along I-110, Baton Rouge police say
A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition early Thursday after a police officer found him in a crashed car along Interstate 110 north with a bullet wound to the head. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the man's car, which had crashed into a concrete...
brproud.com
Wanted suspects robbed, shot victim in Tigerland area, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area. Police said the suspects followed the robbery victim after getting off of a CATS bus on Monday, Jan. 2. The incident reportedly occurred on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland Apartments.
POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
wbrz.com
Person found shot in crashed car along I-110 early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found shot inside a car that had gotten into a wreck along I-110 early Thursday morning. The vehicle reportedly crashed on I-110 North at Capital Access Road around 2 a.m. Police found a person inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was...
Person injured in shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana State Police investigating missing funds from West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office
Louisiana State Police have launched an investigation into allegations that thousands of dollars are missing from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. LSP spokesman Trooper Christian Reed confirmed the investigation Thursday, but declined to comment further. District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was also unable to provide details about the...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a December 10 Shooting Death in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, a Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the December 10, 2022, shooting death of another Louisiana while the two men were having a verbal argument. On...
brproud.com
Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges. Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements set for Brusly High School student killed in police chase
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brusly High School student killed in a police chase on New Year’s Eve. The visitation for Caroline Gill, 16, will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Her funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Accused of shooting a pregnant woman, they were later caught burglarizing cars, police say
Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said. Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar...
Neighbors take action after violent burglary hits close to home
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “It’s sad that you’re just, you’re just not safe anywhere anymore,” Holly Whittington said. Folks in the Oakland crossing neighborhood in Prairieville were stunned to find out a car burglary resulted in a woman being grazed by a bullet. “I...
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - In the wake of a deadly police pursuit through multiple parishes in the Capital Region that claimed the lives of two teenage girls, officials in Pointe Coupee Parish are taking a closer look at the pros and cons of their pursuit policies. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
