Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Wanted suspects robbed, shot victim in Tigerland area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area. Police said the suspects followed the robbery victim after getting off of a CATS bus on Monday, Jan. 2. The incident reportedly occurred on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland Apartments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Family of man killed in 2020 police chase crash seeks changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of a 22-year-old killed in a crash during a police chase in October 2020 demand protocol changes from law enforcement. The family’s attorneys, Ronald Haley Jr. and Chase Trichell, held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. The attorneys spoke about how police chase protocols have not changed since the fatal 2020 crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements set for Brusly High School student killed in police chase

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Brusly High School student killed in a police chase on New Year’s Eve. The visitation for Caroline Gill, 16, will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Her funeral will begin at 1:30 p.m.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
BATON ROUGE, LA

