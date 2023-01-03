Colliers Mortgage Closes Fannie Mae Loan for Acquisition of 57-Unit French Quarter Vintage Apartment Community in Tampa, Florida

Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer significantly expands plans for Gandy project
A proposed 39-acre mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard will now feature nearly 100 additional units, following approval of a second expansion. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. late last year in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. The group then unveiled plans to build a waterfront mixed-use community featuring a marina, boardwalk, amenity area and restaurant concept.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Trophy Property in Tierra Verde, Florida with Sweeping Wide Open Views of The Gulf of Mexico Selling for $13 Million
774 Nina Drive Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 774 Nina Drive, Tierra Verde, Florida is a spectacular waterfront mansion with over 0.5 acre lot to enjoy incredible sunsets, incredible amenities includes a gourmet kitchen, inside gym , LED lighting, fireplace, all en-suite bedrooms, pool bath, impact windows and doors, covered grill area, boat dock and lift, solid block construction with poured concrete between floors and so much more. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 774 Nina Drive, please contact Donna Miller (Phone: 727-520-2737) & Michael Eskildsen (Phone: 727-460-0705) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
floridaconstructionnews.com
$84-million Clearwater redevelopment reaches construction milestone
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. A Jan. 6 topping out ceremony will include placement of a canopy which will be placed on the bandshell auditorium, the highest piece of structure at the Coachman Park redevelopment in Clearwater.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
Bay News 9
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
fox13news.com
Imagine Clearwater hits construction milestone with new amphitheater in Coachman Park
CLEARWATER, Fla. - In Clearwater, the highest canopy piece is being placed on the city's ambitious new waterfront project. Friday, the city will celebrate a milestone in the Imagine Clearwater project as crews at the roof of a new 4,000-seat amphitheater in Coachman Park. The "topping out" ceremony will be held before noon.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
businessobserverfl.com
Health care nonprofit CEO to retire
In just a few days, the Empath Health CEO will officially retire after more than 40 years in the health care industry. Rafael Sciullo is set to retire Jan. 11. He began his career with Empath Health when it was just Suncoast Hospice in 2013. Empath Health, a Clearwater-based entity, is now the parent organization to 17 health care affiliates and two philanthropic foundations, all of which include Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice.
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Kiran Indian Grocery — Treating New Tampa Like Family For 20 Years
Kiran Indian Grocery, located on Cross Creek Blvd. in the Cross Creek Center plaza, has been a mainstay at this constantly-changing plaza since 2014. Before that, owner Kiran Vanthenapalli owned a store (from 2003-06; and an Indian restaurant, too) on E. Fowler Ave. and, from 2006-10, her store was in the Pebble Creek Collection on Bruce B. Downs (BBD) Blvd.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health care giant takes over ownership of behavioral health center
BayCare Health System has announced it now owns Northside Behavioral Health Center in Tampa, after seven years of managing the facility. Terms of the deal, which went into effect Jan. 1, weren't disclosed. Renamed BayCare Northside Behavioral Health Center, the center provides individuals and families comprehensive, innovative and affordable behavioral...
St. Pete women's mental health company LunaJoy closes big seed round
Sisters-in-law Sipra Laddha and Shama Rathi understood the challenges of America's mental health system as psychiatrists. But after both having children and experiencing postpartum depression, they realized that to fill some of women's biggest health care gaps, they needed to get into tech. Driving the news: LunaJoy — their St....
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells
The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
wild941.com
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa
It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
stpetecatalyst.com
DRC denies Mirror Lake condo project
The Development Review Commission has denied plans for a 200-foot-high condominium tower that would rise in Mirror Lake. St. Pete-based Skyward Living, controlled by St. Pete local Hudson Harr, was seeking approval of a site plan to construct an 82-unit, 18-story building with 840 square feet of commercial space and a 99-space parking garage, located at 200 and 216 Mirror Lake Drive North and 745 2nd Ave. North.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend
According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
