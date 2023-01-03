Read full article on original website
Prep Girls Basketball: Salem & SC Falls, Scoreboard
The Salem Lady Wildcats had a disappointing night on the road in conference at Roxana falling to the Shells 31-29. Emma Gregg and Jordan Kessler had 9 each, 7 from Alesia Keller. The Lady Cats will be right back in action at Olney on Saturday. SC Falls To Altamont In...
Salem Senior Still In Contention For Team USA Bowling
Salem senior Charlie Hunter continued Day 3 of the Team USA Bowling Trials in Las Vegas playing on the toughest pattern for the young man so the key for yesterday was just to survive and give yourself a shot. Hunter did just that as he finished 88th in his block and now sits 41st overall in all divisions and is 14th in the Youth Division with 12 games left to bowl.
Woodlawn Ice Breaker Finishes Up Tonight
The Woodlawn Girls Ice Breaker Tournament continued last night. Woodlawn punched their ticket to tonight’s championship with their 52-23 win over Waltonville. They will take on New Hope after they knocked off Rome 43-40. In the consolation bracket, Bluford beat Bethel 44-35 and New Horizon over the JV of...
Wildcats Fall At Home To Mount Vernon
The Salem Wildcats saw their 3-game win streak snapped falling at home to the Mount Vernon Rams 69-33. The Rams hit 9 three’s in the game as they ran out to a 36-14 halftime lead. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson with 12 points and Sam Greene added 8. Mount Vernon put 5 in double figures led by Karey Richardson with 12, 11 each from Rolen Adams and Navontae Nesbit Jr and 10 from Jacob Morrison and Marlin Price. The Rams improved to 10-4 on the year while the Wildcats fell to 4-12. Salem returns to action on Friday when they host Cahokia rival foe Roxana before traveling to Vandalia for an early 5:30 varsity tip on Saturday.
2023 01/15 – Rodney Carter Hanner
Rodney Carter Hanner departed this life on January 2nd with family by his side. He was born September 2, 1949, in Hillsboro, Il. The oldest son of Carter B. and Ruth Dahlberg Hanner. Married Sharon Uchitjil in 1971, and they later divorced but remained friends. Survived by his four children:...
2022 01/09 – Jessica Rae Chavez
Jessica Rae Chavez, 39, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials: The Jessica Chavez Children’s Fund. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
2023 01/08 – Jack Ray Marks
Jack Ray Marks, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 5:38 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mr. Jack Ray Marks are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Marks’ family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 3
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The first set of SCBCA state basketball rankings for 2023 came out on this Tuesday. Below are the Top 10 girls & boys teams in the South Carolina High School League from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Our local teams are in bold. 5A Boys Top 101. Dorman2. Goose Creek3. Conway4. […]
Josiah Thompson Is SEC Made
South Carolina football target Josiah Thompson brings both plus athleticism and an advanced understanding of his position to the field.
2023 01/12 – John B. Justice
John B. Justice, 75, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born August 7, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Fred and Betty Jean (Knauss) Justice, Jr. John married Frances (Hunter) Justice in 1972 at Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with 50 years of marriage.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
2023 01/09 – Mary Mae Beach
Mary Mae Beach, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Mary was born on May 4th, 1934 in East Fork Township, Illinois to Theodore and Gladys Orrell who preceded her in death. She married Carl John Yardley, then later divorced, followed by Bert Martin; and they later divorced. She married Officer William ‘Bill’ Beach on June 1, 1976, in Centralia and he preceded her in death on August 4, 2005.
2023 01/06 – Mark Allen Gutzler
Mark Allen Gutzler, age 70, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 9:00 A.M. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Mark Allen Gutzler are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Mr. Gutzler’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
Sandoval man hurt in four-wheeler crash
A 35-year-old Sandoval man has been injured in a four wheeler crash in the 3500 block of Levy Road in rural Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports indicate Dale Lawrence of Missouri Avenue was traveling eastbound on Levy Road when he hit loose gravel, spun out, and the vehicle slipped off the road and overturned.
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
2023 01/06 – Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers
Carolyn June (Copple) Chambers, age 86, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away peacefully at 7:23 P.M. on January 3rd, 2023, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Funeral arrangements of Mrs. Carolyn June Chambers are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
2023 01/09 – Nancy Louise Brown
Nancy Louise Brown, 88, of Centralia, went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 in the presence of family. Nancy was born on September 2nd, 1934, in Harlan County, Kentucky, the daughter of George and Laura Beatrice (Crawford) Cloud. She married Arthur M. Brown in 1976 and he preceded her in death.
