Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Two Popeyes Locations Temporarily Close. Employee Protests Ensue.Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
CBS 58 sits down with Kylene Spanbauer, the new Miss Wisconsin
The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Fond du Lac native Kylene Spanbauer as our new Miss Wisconsin 2022. It comes after Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, became Miss America. CBS 58 sat down with Spanbauer Friday, Jan. 6, to hear some of her goals for the year.
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
CBS 58
Feel Good Fridays: Fun, local events happening Jan. 6-8
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What's happening in our area this weekend? CBS 58 chatted with B93.3's Joe Krauss to talk about positive news happening across our area.
CBS 58
Off and on light snow today followed by some sunshine to end the week
Good morning southeast Wisconsin. We're waking up to light snow across southeast Wisconsin as this pesky low pressure system still hasn't moved east. There has been a good amount of salt trucks out in Milwaukee this morning, so roads are in good shape. Places well inland are experiencing some slippery spots as temps have been sitting around 30 degrees for several hours.
CBS 58
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva set opening date for Jan. 22
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We now know when the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open in 2023. You can start visiting the winter wonder on Jan. 22. The winter classic is returning for a fifth year. The ice castles typically open at the start of the year and remain open for about four weeks.
Sheboygan to host international powerboat racing event in August
The City of Sheboygan was selected as the host city of an inaugural powerboat race event for Aug. 11-13, 2023.
CBS 58
Wonderful World of Weddings show returns to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend with more than 150 vendors
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- This weekend is the Wonderful World of Weddings show at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You can meet more than 150 vendors and see what they have to offer in person. "It's really nice to have that personal connection so you can ask the right...
spectrumnews1.com
Cities submit letter of interest for Amtrak line to Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. — Leaders from Northeast Wisconsin cities are again pushing for a new expansion to Amtrak’s Hiawatha line that travels between Chicago and Milwaukee. In a joint letter of interest, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh leaders expressed interest to the Federal Railroad Administration for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development program. The Corridor ID program is the first initiative under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
CBS 58
1-year-old guinea pig named 'CB' available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old guinea pig is in need of a forever home. On Friday, Jan. 6, CBS 58 met "CB," who's available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus. Stacy Oatman, with WHS, also shared information about Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. For more information, CLICK...
CBS 58
Immersive art installation 'Lightfield' coming to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new art installation is coming to Milwaukee's Cathedral Square Park. "Lightfield" is described as an immersive installation featuring the work of the Ukrainian and Canadian artist duo HYBYCOZO. It will debut with two nights of festivities on Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 20, coordinated...
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WI lawmakers eye red light cams, steeper fines for repeat reckless drivers
Newly sworn-in Republican Representative Bob Donovan says he has one major concern with both bills. “They don’t give a damn about tickets," he said. "They laugh at tickets. They tear them up."
On Milwaukee
The Jazz Estate owner clarifies plans for 2023
Earlier this week, The Jazz Estate made a social media post about upcoming changes at the beloved live music venue, 2423 N. Murray Ave. Social media being social media created some questionable buzz, s0 we reached out to owner John Dye to elaborate on what’s changing and not changing at the lounge in 2023.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
radiomilwaukee.org
Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend
Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fantasy Flowers owner retiring after running business for nearly 40 years
THIENSVILLE — Forty years after opening a business with less than $800 to her name, the owner of one of Thiensville's most beloved stores said that all good things must come to an end. Fantasy Flowers owner Nancy Witte-Dycus said that it is time to turn in the keys...
CBS 58
'I'm just really grateful that she's safe': Owner reunited with French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Prayers were answered for a dog owner Wednesday night after being reunited with her French bulldog, who went missing for weeks after being stolen. The dog owner credits the help from the community and social media for the touching homecoming. "I'm just really grateful that she's...
CBS 58
Germantown company develops potential at-home treatment for dogs that eat chocolate
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Leo will eat just about anything. One year ago, the golden retriever ate an entire bag of Baker's dark chocolate; more than enough to kill him. "It's really scary when you hear, 'Okay, like you need to get your dog to either throw up or immediately rush them to an emergency vet,'" Leo's owner Amadeus Benitez said.
CBS 58
New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say a New Berlin man was found dead in the Wisconsin River Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on 37-year-old Matthew Haas after it was reported he had not been seen or heard from since around midnight Jan. 1.
CBS 58
'Good for God's creation:' Menomonee Falls church launches eco-friendly solar project
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Right now, the roof of Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church (EC-UMC) in Menomonee Falls is decorated with brightly colored flags. But in just a few weeks, over 100 solar panels will adorn the top of the building as part of the church's latest efforts to go green.
Comments / 0