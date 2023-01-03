ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 sits down with Kylene Spanbauer, the new Miss Wisconsin

The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Fond du Lac native Kylene Spanbauer as our new Miss Wisconsin 2022. It comes after Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, became Miss America. CBS 58 sat down with Spanbauer Friday, Jan. 6, to hear some of her goals for the year.
On Milwaukee

The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor

OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Off and on light snow today followed by some sunshine to end the week

Good morning southeast Wisconsin. We're waking up to light snow across southeast Wisconsin as this pesky low pressure system still hasn't moved east. There has been a good amount of salt trucks out in Milwaukee this morning, so roads are in good shape. Places well inland are experiencing some slippery spots as temps have been sitting around 30 degrees for several hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva set opening date for Jan. 22

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We now know when the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open in 2023. You can start visiting the winter wonder on Jan. 22. The winter classic is returning for a fifth year. The ice castles typically open at the start of the year and remain open for about four weeks.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Cities submit letter of interest for Amtrak line to Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. — Leaders from Northeast Wisconsin cities are again pushing for a new expansion to Amtrak’s Hiawatha line that travels between Chicago and Milwaukee. In a joint letter of interest, Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh leaders expressed interest to the Federal Railroad Administration for consideration in its Corridor Identification and Development program. The Corridor ID program is the first initiative under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

1-year-old guinea pig named 'CB' available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old guinea pig is in need of a forever home. On Friday, Jan. 6, CBS 58 met "CB," who's available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus. Stacy Oatman, with WHS, also shared information about Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. For more information, CLICK...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

The Jazz Estate owner clarifies plans for 2023

Earlier this week, The Jazz Estate made a social media post about upcoming changes at the beloved live music venue, 2423 N. Murray Ave. Social media being social media created some questionable buzz, s0 we reached out to owner John Dye to elaborate on what’s changing and not changing at the lounge in 2023.
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

Dog Haus Biergarten makes its opening official this weekend

Hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark. Now, you don’t have to wait for warm weather to see if that old theory is true. California-based Dog Haus will make its very first appearance in Wisconsin when it officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Ballpark Commons in Franklin following an unofficial opening a few weeks ago. The “craft-casual concept” runs the gamut when it comes to handheld eats, including the titular hot dogs, sausages, burgers, chicken, sliders, breakfast burritos and plant-based options. Its menu also includes kids’ items, ice cream, craft beer (more than 20 on tap) and cocktails.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River

NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities say a New Berlin man was found dead in the Wisconsin River Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department, officers were asked to conduct a welfare check on 37-year-old Matthew Haas after it was reported he had not been seen or heard from since around midnight Jan. 1.
NEW BERLIN, WI

