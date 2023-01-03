Read full article on original website
Related
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Lady Gaga Just Recreated the Viral Wednesday Dance on TikTok
Not even Mother Monster is immune to the charms of Wednesday Addams. Lady Gaga just slipped into her best Outcast-inspired ensemble and shared her take on the now-infamous dance trend from Netflix's hit series Wednesday. Lady Gaga's video is meta on a few levels; after all, the viral dance trend...
For the Holidays, Chosen Family Can Be Better Than the Real Thing
Nadia* doesn’t have the same holiday spirit she used to – not since the infamous Christmas Eve a few years ago when she accidentally stumbled upon texts that showed her dad was cheating on her mom. When Nadia, then a teenager, showed her mom the texts, her mom started throwing her dad’s Christmas presents out the balcony window of the apartment they were renting. Hiding from the chaos in a closet, Nadia wondered if the presents would hit someone down on the street.
Billie Eilish Says She Felt Like Her Body Was ‘Gaslighting’ Her for Years
Billie Eilish has spoken frankly about her relationship with her body, and how she has felt in the past that it was “gaslighting” her. In an interview with Vogue US, the singer described her experiences of being diagnosed with hypermobility – a syndrome where you have very flexible joints, which can cause you pain – and the difficult relationship she then navigated with her body, as she had to give up her dreams of being a dancer at the age of 13 due to a series of lower body injuries.
Teen Vogue
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨https://www.teenvogue.com/
Comments / 0